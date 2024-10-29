Fountain Asset Corp. Announces Change in Meeting Location

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FOUNTAIN ASSET CORP. (TSXV: FA) (the “Company”) announces a change in the location of its special meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held on October 30, 2024 (the “Meeting“). The Meeting will now be held at the following location commencing at 11am (Toronto time) on October 30, 2024:

217 Queen Street West, Suite 301

Toronto, Ontario

Canada M5V 0R2

For further information with respect to the Meeting, please refer to the management information circular of the Company dated as of September 30, 2024 (the “Circular“), available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Shareholders are advised to disregard the former address at which the Meeting was to be held as set forth in the Circular.

About Fountain Asset Corp.

Fountain Asset Corp. is a merchant bank which provides equity financing, bridge loan services (asset back/collateralized financing) and strategic financial consulting services to companies across many industries such as marijuana, oil & gas, mining, real estate, manufacturing, retail, financial services, and biotechnology.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking information, which is information relating to possible events, conditions or results of operations of the Company, which are based on assumptions and courses of action and which are inherently uncertain. All information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the timing and nature of the Meeting. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the risks disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s annual information form dated August 17, 2022 filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise unless required by law. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: please contact Andrew Parks at (416) 456-7019 or visit Fountain Asset Corp.’s website at www.fountainassetcorp.com



CBJ Newsmakers