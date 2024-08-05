Fraser Valley REALTORS® Charitable Foundation Announces $340,000 in Grants to Support At-Risk Youth in the Fraser Valley

SURREY, British Columbia, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Fraser Valley REALTORS® Charitable Foundation (FVRCF) is proud to announce the disbursement of $340,000 in grants to 22 deserving charitable organizations across the Fraser Valley. These funds are dedicated to supporting programs and initiatives that empower and uplift at-risk youth, helping them overcome challenges and build brighter futures.

The Foundation’s commitment to the region’s youth is reflected in its continued investment in projects that foster education, mentorship, mental health support, and life skills development. The selected organizations were chosen based on their impactful work with young people facing significant barriers, including those related to poverty, mental health issues, and lack of access to resources and opportunities.

“At-risk youth are a key part of our communities, and it is essential that we support them with the tools, guidance, and opportunities they need to succeed,” said John Barbisan, Chair of the FVRCF. “We are grateful to partner with these outstanding organizations that are making a meaningful difference in the lives of youth across the Fraser Valley.”

Among the recipients are organizations providing mentorship programs, educational support, mental health counselling, and recreational activities — all aimed at helping young people build resilience, self-confidence, and a sense of belonging. These initiatives are essential for fostering positive change and ensuring a healthier, more inclusive future for the region. [see recipients below]

The $340,000 in grants represents the continued generosity of Fraser Valley REALTORS® and the wider community, who understand the importance of investing in the well-being of the next generation.

The FVRCF’s vision is to ensure the Fraser Valley is a safe and inspiring place where marginalized and vulnerable youth have healthy and stable places to live, learn and work. A place where youth can participate fully in opportunities which will positively shape their lives, while empowering them to support their own communities in meaningful ways.

This latest round of funding brings the total that the FVRCF has distributed in two years to more than $530,000 and continues to demonstrate the Foundation’s commitment to enriching the lives of those in need, particularly the vulnerable youth who will shape the future of British Columbia.

About the FVRCF:

We want to see a community where no child is left behind — where everyone has the support and opportunity to pursue their dreams. Learn more: www.fvrcf.ca

2024 Grant Recipients:

Cyrus Centre – https://cyruscentre.com/

Mackie’s Place Youth Social House – https://www.mackiesplace.com/

Greater Vancouver Youth Unlimited (Mission) – https://www.youthunlimited.com/

Encompass Support Services Society – https://www.encompass-supports.com/

Take a Hike Youth Mental Health Foundation – https://takeahikefoundation.org/

Surrey Fire Fighters’ Nutritional Snack Program Society – https://surreyfirefighters.com/snackprogram/

Options Community Services – https://www.options.bc.ca/

BeMorr Society – https://bemorrsociety.ca/

You Wear it Well…Just for Grads Society – https://youwearitwell.org/

Sources Community Resources Society – https://www.sourcesbc.ca/

Cares Counselling Society – https://cares.ca/

The Elizabeth Fry Society of Greater Vancouver – https://efry.com/

Pathfinder Youth Centre Society – https://www.pathfinderyouthsociety.org/

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley – https://langley.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/

Communitas Supportive Care Society – https://www.communitascare.com/

Camp Choice BC – https://www.campchoicebc.com/

Zajac Ranch Society – https://zajacranch.com/

Alex Neighbourhood House – https://www.alexhouse.net/

Metro Vancouver Regional Parks Foundation & CTS Youth Society – https://mvrpfoundation.ca/

Nisa Foundation – https://www.nisafoundation.ca/

Fraser Region Community Justice Initiatives Association – https://cjibc.org/

PLEA Community Services of BC – https://www.plea.ca/

