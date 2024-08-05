freebeat and Les Mills Join Forces to Bring World-Class Fitness to Your Home

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — freebeat, a leader in interactive home fitness technology, is excited to announce an official collaboration with Les Mills, the globally renowned fitness brand that has set the gold standard in group fitness. With this partnership, freebeat users can now access Les Mills’ world-class workout programs on-demand, including the iconic RPM™ cycling classes, directly through their freebeat membership.

About Les Mills

Les Mills is synonymous with premium fitness. Known for its scientifically designed workouts, Les Mills offers a range of programs that are taught in over 20,000 gyms across 110 countries, inspiring millions of people to move every week. Their signature classes include BODYPUMP™, BODYCOMBAT™, BODYBALANCE™, and, of course, RPM—a high-energy indoor cycling workout. Having partnered with global brands like adidas and worked with renowned personalities, Les Mills brings unmatched credibility and expertise to this collaboration.

This partnership is a game-changer for fitness enthusiasts. It combines Les Mills’ proven fitness programs with freebeat’s innovative technology, creating an unmatched at-home workout experience.

Why This Collaboration is Perfect for freebeat Users

The addition of Les Mills’ iconic workouts, particularly cycling programs like RPM, THE TRIP™, and LES MILLS SPRINT™, perfectly complement freebeat’s star products—the Lit Bike and Boom Bike. Here’s how you can make the most of this collaboration:

Ride Les Mills’ RPM Classes : RPM, a scientifically crafted cycling class, takes you through climbs, sprints, and intervals, keeping you motivated with dynamic coaching and uplifting music. Whether you’re on the Lit Bike or Boom Bike, RPM pushes your limits and delivers a studio-quality cycling experience.

: RPM, a scientifically crafted cycling class, takes you through climbs, sprints, and intervals, keeping you motivated with dynamic coaching and uplifting music. Whether you’re on the Lit Bike or Boom Bike, RPM pushes your limits and delivers a studio-quality cycling experience. Expand Your Workout Options : freebeat’s innovative design allows you to turn the screen on your bike, grab a mat, and enjoy Les Mills’ off-bike classes. These include the strength-building BODYPUMP , the calorie-torching BODYCOMBAT , and the relaxing yet challenging BODYBALANCE , among others.

: freebeat’s innovative design allows you to turn the screen on your bike, grab a mat, and enjoy Les Mills’ off-bike classes. These include the strength-building , the calorie-torching , and the relaxing yet challenging , among others. All Included with Your Membership: With your freebeat membership, you gain unlimited access to Les Mills’ premium content, giving you a wide variety of classes to suit every fitness goal and mood.

Elevate Your At-Home Fitness

freebeat is known for its unique rhythm-based technology that gamifies workouts, turning exercise into an engaging and rewarding experience. With Les Mills now available, freebeat users can combine this innovative approach with expertly designed programs led by world-class instructors.

This partnership empowers freebeat users to bring the studio home. Whether you’re sweating through an RPM class on the bike or switching things up with a mat-based session like BODYPUMP or BODYBALANCE, you’ll have everything you need to stay motivated and reach your goals.

Join the Movement

With freebeat and Les Mills, the best of group fitness and cutting-edge technology are now at your fingertips. Transform your home into a premium fitness studio and explore Les Mills’ renowned workouts—all included with your freebeat membership.



