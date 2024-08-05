Skip to content
Home
CBJ Newsmakers
Freehold Royalties Declares Dividend for February 2025

Freehold Royalties Declares Dividend for February 2025

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX: FRU) announces that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of Cdn. $0.09 per common share to be paid on March 17, 2025 to shareholders of record on February 28, 2025.

These dividends are designated as “eligible dividends” for Canadian income tax purposes.

Freehold is uniquely positioned as a leading North American energy royalty company with approximately 6.1 million gross acres in Canada and approximately 1.2 million gross drilling acres in the United States. Freehold’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.


CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended

Emerita Intersects 9.3 Meters Grading 1.1% Copper and 1.2 G/T Gold with Additional Base Metal Sulphides at El Cura Deposit
Madsen Mine Site Update: Bulk Sample Underway, Connection Drift 80% Complete, Underground Development and Facility Installs Progressing
Kinross reports 2024 fourth-quarter and full-year results
Canada’s Leading Online Business Magazine
© Copyright 2024 The Canadian Business Journal. All rights reserved.