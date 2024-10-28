Fresche Solutions Introduces AI-Celerate to Power the IBM i Community on Their Enterprise AI Journeys

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fresche Solutions (“Fresche”, “Company”), a global leader in IBM i management and modernization, proudly introduces AI-Celerate, a 12-week strategic advisory framework to enable organizations to design an enterprise AI technology roadmap tailored for IBM i systems and beyond.

This groundbreaking advisory service propels business transformation through the strategic adoption of artificial intelligence. AI-Celerate centers on personalized AI assessments, strategies, and roadmaps that resonate with each organization’s unique needs and digital ambitions.

“AI has become a transformative force, and many businesses strive to integrate it effectively and measure ROI,” stated Joe Zarrehparvar, CEO of Fresche Solutions. “With experience serving over 2500 customers globally, our team at Fresche understands the market dynamics and challenges IBM i organizations face in adopting AI into their business processes. AI thrives on data and IBM i environments provide exactly that – rich, historical data that help drive meaningful AI initiatives. We’ve already seen considerable engagement from our customers on how to strategically use their IBM i’s vast data to power their AI engine. AI-Celerate guides executives through AI adoption complexities, prioritizing alignment with each customer’s unique technology roadmap and digital transformation goals. I am confident this momentum will continue to grow,” added Zarrehparvar.

“IBM i serves as a robust and versatile foundation for AI applications, offering unmatched stability and flexibility for integration. While consistent, high-quality data is essential for AI success. IBM i’s architecture provides the reliability and security needed to maintain data integrity and ensure businesses can confidently scale AI initiatives,” said Monica Sanchez, VP, Strategic Transformation, Fresche Solutions. “This combination of advanced data handling, security, and performance positions AI and IBM i as a powerful pairing that can transform how businesses operate, compete, and innovate,” stated Sanchez.

AI-Celerate is a proprietary strategic advisory framework for Enterprise AI, from discovery and business case to adoption of a technology roadmap. It empowers informed decision-making and ensures successful AI integration to pave the way for future growth.

On November 19th, the Company is set to introduce AI-Celerate with a live webinar featuring Chris Koppe, SVP, Strategic Advisory Services and Monica Sanchez, VP, Strategic Transformation. Register here to save your seat and be part of this exclusive session.

For a deep dive on how to accelerate your organization’s Enterprise AI journey, don’t miss our white paper, Enterprise AI for IBM i: Craft an AI Transformation Strategy for Growth.

