FreshBooks and Wagepoint Announce Partnership Offering Seamless Payroll for Canadian Small Businesses

Toronto, Canada, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FreshBooks, a leader in cloud-based accounting software for small businesses and accountants, announces a new partnership with trusted payroll provider Wagepoint offering seamless payroll for Canadian small business owners. This collaboration brings together two Canadian companies with the collective goal of helping small businesses manage payroll and effortlessly reconcile their books.

For many Canadian small businesses and entrepreneurs, payroll is one of the most time-consuming and complex administrative tasks. It means owners are overwhelmed by manual calculations, staying current on tax regulations, and ensuring their teams are paid accurately and on time. This partnership will offer simplified financial operations for small business owners and peace of mind when it comes to changing payroll regulations.

“We know that Canadian small business owners are starved for time and spend hours a month trying to run payroll for themselves and their team”, says Faye Pang, Chief Growth Officer at FreshBooks, “Here at FreshBooks, we’re passionate about making the hard stuff easier for small business owners – a shared value with the Wagepoint team. We are excited to bring together FreshBooks’ user-friendly accounting software with Wagepoint’s expertise in payroll management, allowing our customers to focus on what they do best- growing their business.”

“I’ve been a fan of Freshbooks for a long time – they were a source of inspiration when I started Wagepoint back in 2012. So, it’s exciting to say that we are now officially partners,” says Shrad Rao, CEO of Wagepoint. “With our shared ethos of putting our small business customers ahead in all our decisions, I’m confident this will be a big win for Canadian entrepreneurs.”

The integration between FreshBooks and Wagepoint is expected to launch in 2025.

About FreshBooks

FreshBooks is a leading cloud-based SaaS accounting software platform built for small business owners and consistently ranks #1 for ease of use. With an emphasis on keeping things simple and stress-free wherever possible, FreshBooks makes the hard parts of running a business easier. With Freshbooks, small businesses can get paid faster and spend less time on administrative tasks and paperwork, so they can focus on what they do best — growing their businesses.

About Wagepoint

Wagepoint is a small-but-mighty fintech company on a mission to simplify payroll – and maybe even dare to make it delightful! The online software was created just for small businesses, automating the most “ugh” parts of payroll – like calculating wages and reporting on taxes – so that customers can get back to doing, well, literally anything else. Backed by the world’s friendliest team, Wagepoint is always supportive, never stuffy and refreshingly human. Founded in 2012, Wagepoint makes payroll magic happen for more than 25,000 small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers across North America. Visit www.wagepoint.com to learn more or connect with us @Wagepoint.

Attachment



CBJ Newsmakers