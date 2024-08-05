Friday’s Dog Announces Name Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Friday’s Dog Holdings Inc. (TSXV: FRDY.H) (the “Company”) announces that the Company will change its name to “Patriot Resources Corp.” (the “Name Change”).

The Company’s board of directors has approved the Name Change and the Name Change is expected to become effective on the March 12th, 2025, subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”).

The common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) will continue to trade on the NEX board of the Exchange. In connection with the Name Change, the Company’s symbol will change to “MAGA.H”. The new ISIN number for the Shares following the Name Change is CA70338G1000 and the new CUSIP number is 70338G100.

The Company doesn’t currently have any active business but wishes to effect the Name Change in order to better reflect its current focus on searching for business opportunities in the resource sector. Should the Company identify and enter into an agreement regarding any such opportunity it will provide updates by further press release. Any such transaction will constitute a Change of Business under and as defined in the policies of the Exchange and will be subject to Exchange review and acceptance.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“ Jeremy Ross ”

Jeremy Ross, Director and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Jeremy Ross

Friday’s Dog Holdings Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Visit our website at www.investors.fridaysdog.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange no its Regulations Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.



