FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Cash Distributions for Its Exchange Traded Funds

TORONTO, May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FT Portfolios Canada Co. is pleased to announce cash distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the month ending May 31, 2020.

The cash distributions are payable on June 5, 2020 to Unitholders of record on May 29, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of May 28, 2020.Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:For further information, please contact: FT Portfolios Canada Co.

416-865-8065/877-622-5552

CBJ Newsmakers