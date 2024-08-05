Garden Centres Canada Retail Summit 2025 Set to Bloom in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Milton, Ontario, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Nursery Landscape Association (CNLA) is thrilled to announce the Garden Centres Canada Summit 2025, which will take place from July 6 to July 9, 2025, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This premier event will bring together industry leaders, garden centre operators, and retail professionals for an immersive experience filled with inspiring speakers, exclusive industry tours, and invaluable networking opportunities.

The Garden Centres Canada Summit 2025 is designed for retailers looking to elevate their business through industry insights, best practices, and connections with fellow professionals. The event features a three-day Tour & Speaker experience or a 1.5-day Speaker Series option, offering flexibility for attendees.

“We can’t wait to see you in Manitoba this summer,” said Garden Centres Canada’s Chair, Robin Godfrey. “The GCC Summit is the retail garden event of the year, and we’re excited to gather in Winnipeg for an inspiring and informative experience of some of the incredible independent garden centres we have here in Canada.”

Event highlights include:

July 6: Welcome Evening Reception – cocktails & appetizers

July 7: Full-day industry tour (snacks, lunch, dinner included)

July 8: AM Speaker & Industry Panel | PM industry tour (breakfast, lunch, dinner included)

July 9: Full day of industry speakers (breakfast, breaks, lunch included)

Registration details are as follows:

**Tour & Speakers (3 Days)**

Members: $650 + GST

Non-Members: $800 + GST

**Speaker Series Only (1.5 Days)**

Members: $300 + GST

Non-Members: $400 + GST

Accommodations are extra, with group savings available. The registration and hotel booking deadline is June 13, 2025.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the ultimate garden retail experience! Whether you’re looking to gain fresh insights, connect with industry peers, or explore top-tier garden centres, the GCC Summit 2025 is the event you won’t want to skip. Secure your spot today and get ready for an unforgettable few days in Winnipeg!

To register, visit: https://cnla.ca/events/gccsummit25

For inquiries or more information, please contact Anne Kadwell at [email protected].

About the Canadian Nursery Landscape Association (CNLA):

The CNLA is a national, not-for-profit federation of provincial landscape and horticulture associations representing over 4,000 members in the landscape, retail garden centre, and nursery sectors. The association aims to develop programs, undertake initiatives, and form alliances to achieve sustainable prosperity for members and stakeholders.

