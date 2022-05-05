Thursday, May 5, 2022Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results

Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results

Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results

MONTRÉAL, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL; TSX and NYSE) today announced that the eleven nominees proposed as directors in its management proxy circular dated March 8, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders or represented by proxy at its virtual annual meeting of shareholders held on May 5, 2022 in Montréal. Gildan also notes that a majority of shareholders voted for the non-binding advisory vote on Executive Compensation (“Say on Pay”), and the reappointment of its auditors.

The voting results are detailed below:

  FOR WITHHELD/AGAINST
Number % Number %
Resolution 1        
Election of Directors        
Donald C. Berg 160,877,944 99.85% 237,274 0.15%
Maryse Bertrand 147,809,518 91.74% 13,305,701 8.26%
Dhaval Buch 158,785,600 98.55% 2,329,617 1.45%
Marc Caira 156,150,357 96.92% 4,964,860 3.08%
Glenn J. Chamandy 160,017,966 99.32% 1,097,252 0.68%
Shirley E. Cunningham 157,727,624 97.90% 3,387,594 2.10%
Russell Goodman 158,068,626 98.11% 3,046,591 1.89%
Charles M. Herington 155,527,074 96.53% 5,588,143 3.47%
Luc Jobin 156,642,129 97.22% 4,473,089 2.78%
Craig A. Leavitt 159,357,557 98.91% 1,757,660 1.09%
Anne Martin-Vachon 157,411,310 97.70% 3,703,908 2.30%
Resolution 2        
Say on Pay 148,753,541 92.33% 12,361,673 7.67%
Resolution 3        
Appointment of Auditors 144,985,209 88.78% 18,319,805 11.22%

About Gildan
Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. The Company’s product offerings include activewear, underwear and socks, sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms, and to global lifestyle brand companies.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company’s long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.

Investor inquiries:  Media inquiries: 
Sophie Argiriou  Genevieve Gosselin 
Vice President, Investor Communications  Director, Global Communications and Corporate Marketing 
(514) 343-8815   (514) 343-8814 
[email protected] [email protected]


CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
Petrus Announces Refinancing of Credit Facilities
Petrus Announces Refinancing of Credit Facilities
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Basin Uranium Corp
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Basin Uranium Corp. Announces Completion of Second Drill Hole at Mann Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan