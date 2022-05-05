Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results
MONTRÉAL, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL; TSX and NYSE) today announced that the eleven nominees proposed as directors in its management proxy circular dated March 8, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders or represented by proxy at its virtual annual meeting of shareholders held on May 5, 2022 in Montréal. Gildan also notes that a majority of shareholders voted for the non-binding advisory vote on Executive Compensation (“Say on Pay”), and the reappointment of its auditors.
The voting results are detailed below:
|FOR
|WITHHELD/AGAINST
|Number
|%
|Number
|%
|Resolution 1
|Election of Directors
|Donald C. Berg
|160,877,944
|99.85%
|237,274
|0.15%
|Maryse Bertrand
|147,809,518
|91.74%
|13,305,701
|8.26%
|Dhaval Buch
|158,785,600
|98.55%
|2,329,617
|1.45%
|Marc Caira
|156,150,357
|96.92%
|4,964,860
|3.08%
|Glenn J. Chamandy
|160,017,966
|99.32%
|1,097,252
|0.68%
|Shirley E. Cunningham
|157,727,624
|97.90%
|3,387,594
|2.10%
|Russell Goodman
|158,068,626
|98.11%
|3,046,591
|1.89%
|Charles M. Herington
|155,527,074
|96.53%
|5,588,143
|3.47%
|Luc Jobin
|156,642,129
|97.22%
|4,473,089
|2.78%
|Craig A. Leavitt
|159,357,557
|98.91%
|1,757,660
|1.09%
|Anne Martin-Vachon
|157,411,310
|97.70%
|3,703,908
|2.30%
|Resolution 2
|Say on Pay
|148,753,541
|92.33%
|12,361,673
|7.67%
|Resolution 3
|Appointment of Auditors
|144,985,209
|88.78%
|18,319,805
|11.22%
About Gildan
Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. The Company’s product offerings include activewear, underwear and socks, sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms, and to global lifestyle brand companies.
Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company’s long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.
