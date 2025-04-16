Gildan Activewear to Issue First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release on April 29, 2025

MONTREAL, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL; TSX and NYSE) will report its first quarter 2025 financial and operating results on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. A press release will be issued after markets close, and a conference call is scheduled on that same day at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the Company’s results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871 (Canada & U.S.) or (646) 307-1963 (international) and entering passcode 4627819#. A replay will be available for 7 days starting at 8:00 PM EST by dialing (800) 770-2030 (Canada & U.S.) or (609) 800-9909 (international) and entering the same passcode. A live audio webcast of the conference call, as well as the replay, will be available at the following link: Gildan Q1 2025 audio webcast.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company’s product offering includes activewear, underwear and socks, sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms and to global lifestyle brand companies. The Company markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, and Peds®, and under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel for Champion®.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company’s long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.

Investor inquiries:

Jessy Hayem, CFA

Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations

and Global Communications

(514) 744-8511

[email protected] Media inquiries:

Genevieve Gosselin

Director, Global Communications

and Corporate Marketing

(514) 343-8814

[email protected]



