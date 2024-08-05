Global Uranium Corp. Signs Letter of Engagement with Big Rock Exploration to Advance Phase II Exploration at the Wyoming Group of Projects

CALGARY, Alberta, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTC: GURFF | FRA: Q3J) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Engagement (“LOE”) with Big Rock Exploration LLC (“BRE”) to commence Phase II exploration activities on the Company’s Wyoming Group of Projects. The engagement with BRE represents the next step forward in refining exploration targets across the Airline, Jeep, WAC, Big Bend, and Jabs properties, located in key uranium districts within Wyoming.

Under the terms of the engagement, BRE will develop an exploration framework by integrating historical data, geologic mapping, and radiometric survey results to identify high-priority drill targets. This initiative builds upon the successful completion of Phase I, which involved GIS data compilation, historical data review, and permitting assessments. Phase II will focus on further delineating uranium-bearing formations, improving project-level understanding, and preparing for subsequent fieldwork.

“We are excited to continue advancing our Wyoming uranium assets with the support of Big Rock Exploration,” stated Ungad Chadda, CEO of Global Uranium. “Their technical expertise and systematic approach to target development align well with our exploration objectives, as we work towards testing for economically viable uranium mineralization within our claim holdings.”

In addition to advancing the Wyoming assets, Global Uranium and Forum Energy are continuing to ramp up activities at the Northwest Athabasca (NWA) Joint Venture Project in northern Saskatchewan. Mobilization efforts are progressing, with core infrastructure recently delivered to the project site. Camp construction is well underway, and the final preparations for drilling are being completed. Geological teams are expected to arrive on-site by the end of the month to finalize drill pad layouts, assess terrain conditions, and prepare for drilling operations. Initial geophysical surveys are scheduled to begin in early March, with drilling expected to commence shortly thereafter. The first drill holes are planned to focus on previously identified high-priority targets within Zone 2A, leveraging existing road access for logistical efficiency.

Global Uranium remains committed to executing its exploration strategy across both the Wyoming and NWA projects. Further updates will be provided as exploration activities progress.

Qualified Person

Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., Global Uranium’s Vice President of Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Global Uranium Corp.

Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. The Company currently holds key uranium projects: the Wing Lake Property in the Mudjatik Domain of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada; the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum Energy Metals Corp. and NexGen Energy Ltd. in the Northwest Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Great Divide Basin District Projects, the Gas Hills District Projects, and the Copper Mountain District Projects in Wyoming, USA.

