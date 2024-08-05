Globex Receives Cash for O3 Shares

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that it accepted the offer from Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. under their takeover bid to sell its 1,185,897 O3 Mining Inc. shares to Agnico Eagle for $1.67 per share, a 58% premium to O3’s closing price on December 11, 2024. The total received is $1,980,447.99.

Globex received the shares from the sale of 156 claims northwest of Lebel-Sur-Quevillon, Quebec as announced on December 22, 2023. Globex retains 2.5% Gross Metal Royalty on 104 claims and a 1% Gross Metal Royalty on 52 claims.

On November 20, 2024, O3 announced an 8,000-metre drill program on the claims. See O3’s press release here.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

