GoldHaven Files 43-101 Technical Report on Magno Property and Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GoldHaven Resources Corp. (“GoldHaven” or the “Company“) (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) announces the filing of an independent technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). The technical report, titled “Magno Project, Liard Mining Division, BC” can be found on the Company’s website here and under the Company’s issuer profile at http://www.sedarplus.ca/ .

The Magno Project: A district-scale, polymetallic property located in the Liard Mining Division, adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district, in Cassiar BC, Canada

The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Copper Peak Metals Inc., holds 100% ownership of the Magno mineral property in British Columbia.

Magno property with BC regional geology highlighting historical work and present showings

The Magno property is a district-scale, polymetallic property with 24 mineral tenures located in the Liard Mining Division, adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district, in Cassiar BC, Canada.

British Columbia is a premier mining jurisdiction, hosting 16 of Canada’s 31 critical minerals and standing as the nation’s largest copper producer. It also holds vast gold resources, with an estimated 280 million ounces of in-ground gold, primarily within polymetallic porphyry deposits.

Northwestern British Columbia is a globally significant mining district, home to some of the richest porphyry copper and gold deposits in the world. This region’s Late Triassic to Early Jurassic tectono-magmatic activity created high-grade, large-scale deposits, positioning it as a major source of copper and precious metals.

The project focuses on the late Cretaceous terranes, known to host significant porphyry deposits like those at Casino and Red Mountain. The exploration team will target granitic bodies beneath promising skarn deposits, aiming to identify the source of mineralized fluids linked to these skarns. The focus will be on extensive geochemical and geophysical exploration to identify potential porphyry sources.

Magno North

The northern portion of the property, Magno North, is located 3km south of the Cassiar Townsite and is primarily where the historic work has been conducted on the property. The Cassiar area is well endowed with various types of mineralization. Aside from the carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) mineralization in the northern part of the Magno Property, notable past producing gold mines including Taurus, Erickson and Table Mountain are located within Slide Mountain/Sylvester/rocks to the east and porphyry molybdenum mineralization occurs in the Cassiar Batholith. Placer gold has been mined in the area since 1874, and the past producing Cassiar-McDame asbestos mine is located nine kilometres to the north.

Exploration has been conducted on the Magno Property since the 1950’s, which has included prospecting, soil and rock geochemistry ground geophysics and drilling. In 1970 and 1971 two adits totalling 522 metres, were emplaced into the Magno West zone.

Website & Corporate Presentation:

The Company is pleased to announce the official launch of its new website and corporate presentation.

The website features a streamlined, modern design and currently highlights the Company’s premier projects, corporate presentation and news. Prospective investors can subscribe to the Company’s newsletter to stay informed and up to date on all business developments.

The presentation follows the website’s new design and showcases highlights from the newly acquired assets. Some highlights include:

BC is a premier mining jurisdiction, hosting 16 of 31 critical minerals

Holds the nation’s largest copper producer as well as numerous gold resources at ~280M ounces primarily in polymetallic porphyry deposits

Two projects, Magno and Three Guardsmen, located on trend of major porphyry systems

Magno project is district-scale adjacent to historic Cassiar mining district

Three Guardsmen project is in close proximity to historic mines

Both projects contain favorable infrastructure including road access

To access and download the corporate presentation please visit the company’s website here .

Non-Brokered Private Placement:

GoldHaven announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 9,500,000 units at $0.05 per unit (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of up to $475,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole such warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share at any time prior to 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

Insiders may participate in the Offering and finder’s fees may be payable in connection with the Offering.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will have a four-month and one day hold period in Canada from the closing of the Offering.

Net proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration expenditures, administrative and general working capital.

Insiders of the Company participating in the foregoing offering will constitute a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 — Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (MI 61-101). Such participation is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the securities acquired by the insiders, nor the consideration for the securities paid by such insiders, exceed 25 per cent of the company’s market capitalization. Net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital.

None of the foregoing securities have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) or persons in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the foregoing securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

R.J. (Bob) Johnston, P.Geo from Engineers & Geoscientists British Columbia is the qualified person for the Company has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North America. The Company’s projects include the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia, and the Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization.

