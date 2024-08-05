Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the First Quarter Ended February 28, 2025

DELSON, Quebec, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended February 28, 2025.

For the three months ended February 28, 2025, Goodfellow reported a net loss of $2.3 million or $0.27 per share compared to a net loss of $0.1 million or $0.01 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $111.2 million compared to $105.3 million last year.

Goodfellow delivered 5.5% sales growth in the first quarter of 2025, leveraging its diversified product offering and strong distribution network across Canada. Increased overhead including wages, leases and depreciation tied to existing sites, and the integration of several asset acquisitions in the United States, led to impacts that will take time to fully mitigate. Goodfellow remains focused on long-term opportunities and will continue to monitor and manage the supply chain to address risks related to U.S. tariffs.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. With a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada and in the Northeastern U.S., Goodfellow effectively serves commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the three months ended February 28, 2025 and February 29, 2024 (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

Unaudited February 28

2025 February 29

2024 $ $ Sales 111,180 105,334 Expenses Cost of goods sold 85,713 82,546 Selling, administrative and general expenses 27,819 22,884 Net financial costs 786 55 114,318 105,485 Loss before income taxes (3,138) (151) Income taxes (878) (43) Total comprehensive loss (2,260) (108) Net loss per share – Basic and Diluted (0.27) (0.01)

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of dollars) Unaudited As at As at As at February 28

2025 November 30

2024 February 29

2024 $ $ $ Assets Current Assets Cash 4,237 5,314 4,397 Trade and other receivables 69,995 56,601 69,672 Income taxes receivable 7,513 6,634 8,254 Inventories 158,879 131,284 122,802 Prepaid expenses 4,051 4,047 3,771 Total Current Assets 244,675 203,880 208,896 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 43,552 43,883 33,208 Intangible assets 751 896 1,340 Right-of-use assets 20,863 19,936 10,586 Defined benefit plan asset 21,747 21,925 15,453 Other assets 1,327 1,336 777 Total Non-Current Assets 88,240 87,976 61,364 Total Assets 332,915 291,856 270,260 Liabilities Current Liabilities Bank indebtedness 42,385 5,913 11,311 Trade and other payables 55,494 49,028 44,986 Provision 818 930 2,778 Dividends payable 2,105 – 4,256 Current portion of lease liabilities 6,418 6,271 4,419 Total Current Liabilities 107,220 62,142 67,750 Non-Current Liabilities Lease liabilities 15,985 15,203 7,878 Deferred income taxes 8,303 8,303 4,112 Total Non-Current Liabilities 24,288 23,506 11,990 Total Liabilities 131,508 85,648 79,740 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 9,271 9,309 9,370 Retained earnings 192,136 196,899 181,150 201,407 206,208 190,520 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 332,915 291,856 270,260

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three months ended February 28, 2025 and February 29, 2024 (in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited February 28

2025 February 29

2024 $ $ Operating Activities Net loss (2,260) (108) Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of: Property, plant and equipment 1,262 835 Intangible assets 145 147 Right-of-use assets 1,495 1,034 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (6) (8) Provision (112) (11) Income taxes (878) (43) Interest expense 239 45 Interest on lease liabilities 341 137 Funding in (deficit) excess of pension plan expense 178 (106) Other (58) 1 346 1,923 Changes in non-cash working capital items (34,562) (32,510) Interest paid (545) (189) Income taxes paid (1) (1,925) (35,108) (34,624) Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities (34,762) (32,701) Financing Activities Net increase in bank indebtedness 4,000 – Net increase in CORRA loans 24,000 – Payment of lease liabilities (1,435) (1,199) Redemption of shares (436) (119) Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities 26,129 (1,318) Investing Activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (931) (1,282) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 6 8 Other assets 9 – Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities (916) (1,274) Net cash outflow (9,549) (35,293) Cash, beginning of period (599) 28,379 Cash, end of period (10,148) (6,914) Cash position is comprised of: Cash 4,237 4,397 Bank overdraft (14,385) (11,311) (10,148) (6,914)

GOODFELLOW INC.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity

For the three months ended February 28, 2025 and February 29, 2024

(in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited Share

Capital Retained

Earnings Total $ $ $ Balance as at November 30, 2023 9,379 185,624 195,003 Net loss – (108) (108) Total comprehensive loss – (108) (108) Dividend – (4,256) (4,256) Redemption of Shares (9) (110) (119) Balance as at February 29, 2024 9,370 181,150 190,520 Balance as at November 30, 2024 9,309 196,899 206,208 Net loss – (2,260) (2,260) Total comprehensive income – (2,260) (2,260) Dividend – (2,105) (2,105) Redemption of Shares (38) (398) (436) Balance as at February 28, 2025 9,271 192,136 201,407

From: Goodfellow Inc.

Patrick Goodfellow

President and CEO

T: 450 635-6511

F: 450 635-3730

[email protected]



