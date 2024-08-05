Skip to content
Home
CBJ Newsmakers
Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the First Quarter Ended February 28, 2025

Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the First Quarter Ended February 28, 2025

DELSON, Quebec, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended February 28, 2025.

For the three months ended February 28, 2025, Goodfellow reported a net loss of $2.3 million or $0.27 per share compared to a net loss of $0.1 million or $0.01 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $111.2 million compared to $105.3 million last year.

Goodfellow delivered 5.5% sales growth in the first quarter of 2025, leveraging its diversified product offering and strong distribution network across Canada. Increased overhead including wages, leases and depreciation tied to existing sites, and the integration of several asset acquisitions in the United States, led to impacts that will take time to fully mitigate. Goodfellow remains focused on long-term opportunities and will continue to monitor and manage the supply chain to address risks related to U.S. tariffs.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. With a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada and in the Northeastern U.S., Goodfellow effectively serves commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.

     
GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the three months ended February 28, 2025 and February 29, 2024
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
     
  February 28
2025		   February 29
2024		  
  $   $  
     
Sales 111,180   105,334  
Expenses    
Cost of goods sold 85,713   82,546  
Selling, administrative and general expenses 27,819   22,884  
Net financial costs 786   55  
  114,318   105,485  
     
Loss before income taxes (3,138)   (151)  
     
Income taxes (878)   (43)  
     
Total comprehensive loss (2,260)   (108)  
     
Net loss per share – Basic and Diluted (0.27)   (0.01)  
         
GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
  As at   As at   As at  
  February 28
2025		   November 30
2024		   February 29
2024		  
  $   $   $  
Assets            
Current Assets            
Cash 4,237   5,314   4,397  
Trade and other receivables 69,995   56,601   69,672  
Income taxes receivable 7,513   6,634   8,254  
Inventories 158,879   131,284   122,802  
Prepaid expenses 4,051   4,047   3,771  
Total Current Assets 244,675   203,880   208,896  
             
Non-Current Assets            
Property, plant and equipment 43,552   43,883   33,208  
Intangible assets 751   896   1,340  
Right-of-use assets 20,863   19,936   10,586  
Defined benefit plan asset 21,747   21,925   15,453  
Other assets 1,327   1,336   777  
Total Non-Current Assets 88,240   87,976   61,364  
Total Assets 332,915   291,856   270,260  
             
Liabilities            
Current Liabilities            
Bank indebtedness 42,385   5,913   11,311  
Trade and other payables 55,494   49,028   44,986  
Provision 818   930   2,778  
Dividends payable 2,105     4,256  
Current portion of lease liabilities 6,418   6,271   4,419  
Total Current Liabilities 107,220   62,142   67,750  
             
Non-Current Liabilities            
Lease liabilities 15,985   15,203   7,878  
Deferred income taxes 8,303   8,303   4,112  
Total Non-Current Liabilities 24,288   23,506   11,990  
Total Liabilities 131,508   85,648   79,740  
             
Shareholders’ Equity            
Share capital 9,271   9,309   9,370  
Retained earnings 192,136   196,899   181,150  
  201,407   206,208   190,520  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 332,915   291,856   270,260  
             
GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three months ended February 28, 2025 and February 29, 2024
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
  February 28
2025		   February 29
2024		  
  $   $  
Operating Activities        
Net loss (2,260)   (108)  
Adjustments for:        
Depreciation and amortization of:        
Property, plant and equipment 1,262   835  
Intangible assets 145   147  
Right-of-use assets 1,495   1,034  
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (6)   (8)  
Provision (112)   (11)  
Income taxes (878)   (43)  
Interest expense 239   45  
Interest on lease liabilities 341   137  
Funding in (deficit) excess of pension plan expense 178   (106)  
Other (58)   1  
  346   1,923  
         
Changes in non-cash working capital items (34,562)   (32,510)  
Interest paid (545)   (189)  
Income taxes paid (1)   (1,925)  
  (35,108)   (34,624)  
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities (34,762)   (32,701)  
         
Financing Activities        
Net increase in bank indebtedness 4,000    
Net increase in CORRA loans 24,000    
Payment of lease liabilities (1,435)   (1,199)  
Redemption of shares (436)   (119)  
Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities 26,129   (1,318)  
         
Investing Activities        
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (931)   (1,282)  
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 6   8  
Other assets 9    
Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities (916)   (1,274)  
         
Net cash outflow (9,549)   (35,293)  
Cash, beginning of period (599)   28,379  
Cash, end of period (10,148)   (6,914)  
Cash position is comprised of:        
Cash  4,237   4,397  
Bank overdraft (14,385)   (11,311)  
  (10,148)   (6,914)  
         
GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity
For the three months ended February 28, 2025 and February 29, 2024
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
  Share
Capital		   Retained
Earnings		   Total  
  $   $   $  
             
Balance as at November 30, 2023 9,379   185,624   195,003  
             
Net loss   (108)   (108)  
             
Total comprehensive loss   (108)   (108)  
             
             
Dividend   (4,256)   (4,256)  
Redemption of Shares (9)   (110)   (119)  
             
Balance as at February 29, 2024 9,370   181,150   190,520  
             
Balance as at November 30, 2024 9,309   196,899   206,208  
             
Net loss   (2,260)   (2,260)  
             
Total comprehensive income   (2,260)   (2,260)  
             
Dividend   (2,105)   (2,105)  
Redemption of Shares (38)   (398)   (436)  
             
Balance as at February 28, 2025 9,271   192,136   201,407  
             
From: Goodfellow Inc.
Patrick Goodfellow
President and CEO
T: 450 635-6511
F: 450 635-3730
[email protected]
   


CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended

Aya Gold & Silver Reports Q4 and Full Year 2024 Results; Announces 2025 Production and Cost Guidance
Aura Minerals Successfully Starts Ramp-Up at Borborema, On Schedule, Within Budget, and Setting an ESG Benchmark
Mustang Energy Receives Exploration Permit for the Dutton Uranium Project, Saskatchewan
Canada’s Leading Online Business Magazine
© Copyright 2024 The Canadian Business Journal. All rights reserved.