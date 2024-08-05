Greenheart Gold Announces Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Greenheart Gold Inc. (TSXV: GHRT; OTCQB: GHRTF) (the “Company” or “Greenheart Gold”) is pleased to announce that its common shares commenced trading today on the OTCQB Venture Market (“OTCQB”) under the symbol “GHRTF”. The Company’s common shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the symbol “GHRT”.

The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group in New York, is a US trading platform designed for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. The listing is expected to provide greater visibility and convenience for U.S. investors in accessing and trading the Company’s common shares.

“The listing on the OTCQB helps introduce Greenheart Gold to a wider audience in the U.S. and is expected to improve the liquidity of our shares, which is important to the Company’s ongoing development,” said Justin van der Toorn, President and CEO of the Company.

The common shares of the Company are eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the U.S. through the Depository Trust Company, a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation that facilitates the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded securities.

About Greenheart Gold Inc.

Greenheart Gold is an exploration company that builds on a proven legacy of discoveries within the Guiana Shield, a highly prospective geological terrain that hosts numerous gold deposits yet remains relatively under-explored. The Company is led by former executives and members of the exploration group of Reunion Gold, a team that was most recently noted for the discovery and delineation of the multimillion-ounce Oko West deposit in Guyana. Greenheart Gold intends to build on its technical knowledge, strong contact base and previous success from exploring in the Guiana Shield to assemble, maintain and explore a portfolio of early-stage exploration projects in Guyana and Suriname that are prospective for orogenic gold deposits.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company’s website ( www.greenheartgold.com ).

For further information, please contact:

GREENHEART GOLD INC.

Justin van der Toorn, President and CEO, or

Doug Flegg CFA, Senior Vice President Corporate Development

E: [email protected]

E: [email protected]

Telephone: +1 450-800-2882

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company’s future performance and are generally, but not always, identified by words such as “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, and similar expressions, or by statements that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could”, or “should” occur.

Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited to, the anticipated effect of the admission for trading on the OTCQB on U.S. investors’ ability to participate in the market for the Company’s securities, as well as the potential improvement in the stock’s liquidity. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to general market conditions, investor interest, regulatory changes, and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. There is no assurance that the OTCQB listing will result in improved liquidity or broader investor access as anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in the United States. The Company’s securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.



