Halmont Properties Corporation Restatement of Second Quarter MD&A

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HALMONT PROPERTIES CORPORATION (TSX-V: HMT) (“Halmont” or the “Company”) announced today a restatement of its Management’s Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. As a result of a review by the BC Securities Commission, we are issuing the following press release to clarify our disclosures. In alignment with this update, certain modifications have also been made to the financial statements and related notes. Importantly, these changes have no impact on any previously reported financial figures.

The updates were made to ensure that the financial statements, MD&A, and accompanying notes are consistent with each other and meet all relevant disclosure requirements. These adjustments do not alter the Company’s reported revenue, net income, earnings per share, or any other financial results.

The updated MD&A and financial statements have been filed on SEDAR+.

Halmont Properties Corporation invests directly in real assets including commercial, forest, and residential properties.

