Hammond Power Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend

GUELPH, Ontario, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX: HPS.A) The Board of Directors of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (“HPS”) declared a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-seven and a half cents ($0.275) per Class A Subordinate Voting Share of HPS and a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-seven and a half cents ($0.275) per Class B Common Share of HPS payable on December 20, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2024. The ex-dividend date is December 13, 2024.

Important Income-Tax Information for Canadian Resident Shareholders

HPS designates the entire amount of this taxable dividend to be an “eligible dividend” for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), as amended from time to time. This notice meets the requirements of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please contact your tax advisor if you have any questions with regard to the designation of the eligible dividend.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees or assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements are related to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified, but not limited to, the use of words such as “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “likely”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “objective” and “continue” and words and expressions of similar import. Although HPS believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The declaration, timing, amount and payment of any future dividends remains at the discretion of HPS’ Board of Directors. HPS undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws.

ABOUT HAMMOND POWER SOLUTIONS INC.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (“HPS” or the “Company”) enables electrification through its broad range of dry-type transformers, power quality products and related magnetics. HPS’ standard and custom-designed products are essential and ubiquitous in electrical distribution networks through an extensive range of end-user applications. The Company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States (U.S.), Mexico and India and sells its products around the globe. HPS shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol HPS.A.

Hammond Power Solutions – Energizing Our World

For further information, please contact:

David Feick

Investor Relations

(519) 822-2441 x453

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers