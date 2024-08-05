Hampton Financial Corporation Announces 1st Quarter Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hampton Financial Corporation (“Hampton” or the “Company”, TSXV:HFC) today announced its financial results for the 1st quarter ended November 30th, 2024.

First Quarter ended November 30th, 2024.

IFRS results highlights:

Q1 Revenue of $3,133,000; an increase of 80% year-over-year

Q1 Net Loss of $(799,000) or $(0.01) per share;

Fiscal results (IFRS results adjusted for non-cash Items) highlights:

Q1 Adjusted Net Loss of $(505,000) or $(0.01) per share;

Q1 EBITDA of $240,000 vs $(249,000) in the comparative quarter last year

Summary of Corporate Developments:

Our 1st quarter results reflect the continued challenging environment across the Capital markets industry. Rising interest rates and global uncertainty continue to delay many corporate finance and broader financial decisions on the part of issuers. While 2025 is showing some signs of improvement, the year ahead for our core business remains unclear. That said we intend to move ahead with a number of initiatives to further expand our business portfolio, while growing our existing Wealth Management prorate and Capital Markets businesses. Our acquisition of Oxygen Working Capital in early 2024 has been integrated and we continue to explore opportunities to expand the landing book.

“The first quarter results continue to demonstrate the industry-wide challenges faced during the fall of 2024. Capital Markets activities have started to improve as interest rates have stabilized, so we are hopeful for a stronger second half of the year. We remain optimistic for the balance of the fiscal year,” said Hampton Executive Chairman & CEO Peter Deeb.

Copies of Hampton’s unaudited interim financial statements and its Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the three months ended November 30, 2024, can be accessed on SEDAR+ at www.sedar.com.

About Hampton Financial Corporation

Hampton is a unique private equity firm that seeks to build shareholder value through long-term strategic investments.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited (“HSL”), Hampton is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services and capital markets activities. HSL is a full-service investment dealer, regulated by CIRO and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario, and Quebec. In addition, the Company, through HSL, provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on recognized securities exchanges in Canada and abroad and HSL’s Corporate Finance Group provides early stage, growing companies the capital, they need to create value for investors. HSL continues to develop its Wealth Management, Advisory Team and Principal-Agent programs which offers to the industry’s most experienced wealth managers a unique and flexible operating platform that provides additional freedom, financial support, and tax effectiveness as they build and manage their professional practice.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Oxygen Working Capital (“OWC”) the company offers factoring and other commercial financing services to clients across Canada.

The Company is exploring opportunities to diversify its sources of revenue by way of strategic investments in both complimentary business and non-core sectors that can leverage the expertise of its Board and the diverse experience of its management team.

For more information, please contact:

Olga Juravlev

Chief Financial Officer

Hampton Financial Corporation

(416) 862-8701

Or

Peter M. Deeb

Executive Chairman & CEO

Hampton Financial Corporation

(416) 862-8651

