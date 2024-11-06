HealthPRO Canada Achieves B Corp Certification, Joining Global Movement for Positive Impact

Oakville, ON, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HealthPRO Canada is proud to announce it is now a Certified B Corporation. This prestigious recognition underscores HealthPRO Canada’s ongoing commitment to meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

“Achieving B Corp Certification is a monumental milestone for our organization,” said Christine Donaldson, HealthPRO Canada’s President & CEO. “This certification demonstrates our commitment not only to providing exceptional value to our members and suppliers, but also to fostering the wellbeing of our employees and demonstrating a positive impact on our communities and the environment.”

B Corp Certification is granted to companies that demonstrate a commitment to balancing profit and purpose. By meeting these standards, HealthPRO Canada joins a global community of businesses dedicated to driving positive social and environmental change while maintaining strong, ethical business practices.

“We are thrilled to be part of the B Corp community and to continue working toward a future where business success is measured by the positive impact we make in the world,” shared Patti Organ-Blersch, HealthPRO Canada’s Senior Director of Corporate Responsibility. “This achievement is a testament to the values of innovation, collaboration and care that are at the heart of our mission.”

About HealthPRO Canada

HealthPRO Canada connects healthcare teams to the supplies and solutions they need to care for Canadians. HealthPRO Canada is a leader in procurement – the complex process of sourcing and contracting for what is vital in the delivery of quality healthcare.

A trusted partner in Canada’s healthcare supply chain for more than 25 years, HealthPRO Canada facilitates and manages modern, innovative and sustainable contracts for supplies, equipment and medications.

Attachment



CBJ Newsmakers