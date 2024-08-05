Helium Evolution Announces $2.7 Million Financing and Strategic Partnership with ENEOS Xplora Inc., Subsidiary of ENEOS Group

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (“HEVI” or the “Company“), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is very pleased to announce a strategic partnership with ENEOS Xplora Inc. (“ENEOS Xplora”) through its affiliated company, ENEOS Xplora USA Limited (“ENEOS USA”). ENEOS Xplora and ENEOS USA are both wholly owned subsidiaries of ENEOS Group, Japan’s largest energy, resources and materials conglomerate with current revenue of $91 billion USD.

This transaction marks a major milestone for HEVI, underscoring the Company’s growth trajectory and strategic positioning in the helium sector. The transaction with ENEOS USA includes an investment agreement (the “Investment Agreement”) and a collaboration agreement (the “Collaboration Agreement”) between HEVI and ENEOS USA. The partnership significantly bolsters the Company’s financial strength and growth trajectory and will unlock new opportunities for both parties.

Private Placement

HEVI intends to complete a private placement of 15,940,000 units (“Units”) at a price of $0.17 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) to ENEOS USA for total gross proceeds of $2.7 million (the “Strategic Investor Private Placement”).

HEVI also has reserved 11,800,000 Units for outside investors at the Offering Price (together with the Strategic Investor Private Placement, the “Offering”). Those interested in further information with respect to the Offering can contact HEVI at the contact information available at the end of this news release.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund HEVI’s 2025 exploration and development program and for general corporate purposes. The first closing of the Offering is expected to close on or about March 17, 2025 (the “First Closing Date”), with a second closing anticipated on or about March 31, 2025 (the “Second Closing Date”, and together with the First Closing Date, the “Closing Dates”), subject to requisite approvals by the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). Following the Second Closing Date, ENEOS USA will hold approximately 19.9% of HEVI’s issued and outstanding shares on a diluted basis.

Collaboration Agreement

In addition to the Strategic Investor Private Placement, ENEOS USA and HEVI have entered into a Collaboration Agreement, which forms a key part of the strategic partnership outlined in this news release and includes the following key elements:

ENEOS USA will have the right to participate in future financing of HEVI to maintain its pro rata undiluted percentage of HEVI common shares following the completion the Offering;

ENEOS USA will establish a practice of seconding personnel to HEVI in roles and durations mutually agreed upon to provide the Company access to ENEOS USA’s operational expertise and global network; and

HEVI and ENEOS USA will share technical information to support the further development of the Company’s extensive land base and to ensure a transparent and productive relationship.

HEVI’s Remarks

“The strategic partnership with ENEOS Xplora marks a transformational moment for HEVI,” said Greg Robb, CEO of HEVI. “Securing this investment from a subsidiary of global energy leader like ENEOS Group with $91 billion in revenues validates our vision and the potential of our Saskatchewan helium assets. ENEOS Xplora’s deep operational expertise, global network, and resources will significantly de-risk our development and exploration plans and strengthen our position in the global helium market.”

The Units

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a “Unit Share“) and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant“). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company (each, a “Warrant Share“) at a price of $0.27 for a period of one year from the applicable Closing Dates, with an acceleration feature if the closing price over a 30-day period remains at or above $0.51 per common share at any time following the six-month anniversary of closing.

The Unit Shares, Warrants and Warrant Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a six month hold period from the applicable Closing Dates, in accordance with the terms of the Investment Agreement.

About ENEOS Xplora

ENEOS Xplora is engaged in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Japan and around the world as one of the principal operating companies of the ENEOS Group, Japan’s largest energy, resources and materials conglomerate.

In response to the global movement towards carbon neutrality, ENEOS Xplora is promoting a “Two Pronged” approach, through which ENEOS Xplora aims to cultivate and enhance environment-friendly business as well as focus on their conventional oil and natural gas development and production.

While the safe and stable supply of energy has always been and will continue to be ENEOS Xplora’s mission, in order to create greater social value within the carbon neutral trend, guided by its corporate philosophy, “Explore the EARTH and Create Value” ENEOS Xplora will leverage its subsurface technology and innovative creativity to be a key player working towards a sustainable society.

1.Company name ENEOS Xplora Inc. 2. Address ENEOS Building, 1-1-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan 3. President Toshiya Nakahara 4. Capital JPY 37.6 billion 5. Description of business Exploration for and development of oil, natural gas, and

other mineral resources; extraction, processing, storage,

sale, and shipment of petroleum, natural gas, and other

mineral resources and their secondary products; carbon

dioxide capture, transport, storage, and utilization

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

