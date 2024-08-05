Hivello’s first Airdrop activates 32,000 Solana Wallets

TORONTO, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) (“Blockmate” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its investee, Hivello Holdings, and the HVLO Token have activated 32,000 Solana Wallets with HVLO’s first Airdrop.

Due to Hivello’s newly created “in-app wallet”, whether users have a wallet or not, they can receive Hivello’s airdrops. The 32,000 new users can now utilize the Hivello platform to earn passive income by integrating their idle computing resources to the Hivello ecosystem – a decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN). This first airdrop is part of Hivello’s growth strategy to drive participation in the network by demonstrating to users how simple the Hivello platform is to use and earn. Hivello will also gain valuable data insights into the most engaged networks and reward preferences.

Justin Rosenberg, CEO of Blockmate Ventures, commented, “Hivello has done a revolutionary job to simplify the process of Download, Mine, Earn, Withdraw/Stake such that anyone with an internet connection can do it. One of the most effective ways to rapidly expand the Hivello user base is to reward early HVLO adopters. This airdrop is an excellent way to introduce blockchain enthusiasts to Hivello so they can see how simple it is to start earning passive income.”

Below is the press release from Hivello:

Hivello Onboards 32,000 Users with Solana Wallets in First HVLO Airdrop

London & Amsterdam, March 20, 2025 – Hivello, a DePIN aggregator that enables users to earn by monetizing idle (computing) resources across multiple decentralized networks, has achieved a major milestone with the successful launch of in-app Solana wallets and the completion of its first HVLO token airdrop.

Over 32,000 user wallets have now received HVLO tokens, kicking off a long-term incentive program aimed at rewarding early adopters and expanding the Hivello ecosystem. As part of a 4-year plan, Hivello has allocated 2.5 billion HVLO tokens to drive participation, strengthen community engagement, and accelerate the adoption of DePIN mining with Hivello.

This airdrop reflects Hivello’s commitment to empowering its users while also gathering valuable insights into the most effective DePIN networks. By incentivizing participation and contributions, Hivello is fostering a collaborative, accessible, and user-driven decentralized ecosystem.

The HVLO token, which powers Hivello’s ecosystem, enables rewards, staking, and active participation in DePIN networks. With the in-app wallet integration, users can now seamlessly manage their HVLO tokens and participate in the decentralized economy directly within the Hivello app.

This milestone is part of a larger roadmap to expand Hivello’s ecosystem and simplify DePIN mining for users worldwide. Hivello remains focused on fostering a decentralized future where individuals can earn passive income by connecting idle computer resources to DePIN projects.

“This is a pivotal moment for Hivello and our growing community,” said Domenic Carosa, Chairman & Co-founder of Hivello. “The launch of in-app Solana wallets and our 1st $HVLO airdrop are just the beginning of our efforts to incentivize early adopters and make decentralized technology more accessible. We’re excited to see our users actively engaging with DePIN networks and helping us refine our platform to optimize earnings for everyone.”

(ENDS)

About Hivello

Hivello is an aggregator of DePIN projects that allows any user to participate in a variety of DePIN networks with just a few clicks. This eliminates the technical hurdles that many users face when trying to join these networks, and allows users to earn passive income by mobilizing their idle computers. We aim to create a simple app that allows users to contribute their computer resources and earn passive income, with no technical knowledge required. It’s as easy as downloading, installing, and running nodes, making complex technologies accessible and beneficial to all.

For more information about Hivello and to stay updated on its developments, visit www.hivello.com

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures is a venture creator focussing on building fast-growing technology businesses relating to cutting-edge sectors such as blockchain, AI and renewable energy. Working with prospective founders, projects in incubation can benefit from the Blockmate ecosystem that offers tech, services, integrations and advice to accelerate the incubation of projects towards monetization. Recent projects include Hivello (download the free passive income app at www.hivello.com ) and Sunified, digitising solar energy.

The leadership team at Blockmate Ventures have successfully founded successful tech companies from the Dotcom era through to the social media era. Learn more about being a Blockmate at: www.blockmate.com .

