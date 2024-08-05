HOOPP Board of Trustees appoints Annesley Wallace as new President & CEO

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) is pleased to announce the appointment of Annesley Wallace as the new President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective April 1, 2025. Ms. Wallace will take over from Jeff Wendling, who announced his retirement in September and has served as CEO since 2020.

Ms. Wallace brings a track record of leadership across investment management and pension administration, and is well suited to further HOOPP’s mandate to deliver secure, lifelong pensions to Ontario’s healthcare workers.

Ms. Wallace is currently the Executive Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development and President, Power and Energy Solutions at TC Energy. Her investment experience includes overseeing a $32 billion global infrastructure portfolio as Executive Vice President and Global Head of Infrastructure at OMERS, delivering risk-adjusted returns and providing strong, consistent performance and significant value for members. As Chief Pension Officer at OMERS, she led initiatives that enhanced member engagement, digital services, and the overall member experience for over 500,000 plan members.

In addition to her leadership roles at TC Energy and OMERS, Ms. Wallace has been appointed to numerous board positions, including Bruce Power, Toronto Region Board of Trade and Ontario Infrastructure and Lands Corporation.

Ms. Wallace said she is looking forward to working closely with HOOPP’s Board of Trustees and Executive Team to advance the organization’s objectives and foster transparent, collaborative leadership.

“One of the many reasons I am excited about joining HOOPP is that the organization is uniquely positioned for success,” said Ms. Wallace. “HOOPP is a top-performing pension plan, operating as part of a defined benefit system that is admired globally. It has an exceptionally strong purpose and talented people. It also has a very bright future, given its current funded status and scale, mandate in the healthcare sector and opportunities for growth across membership and employer groups.”

Dan Anderson, Chair of HOOPP’s Board of Trustees, said: “The search by our Board for this critically important position was extensive and we met with numerous highly qualified candidates. Annesley is our preferred candidate, and we know she is the right person to lead the organization and to continue our mission of providing retirement security to more than 460,000 healthcare workers in Ontario.”

As HOOPP continues its work to implement the 2025-29 Strategic Plan, Ms. Wallace will bring her collaborative leadership approach to advancing HOOPP’s goals.

“We are building on an incredibly strong platform, owing to Jeff’s leadership and the strength of the team at HOOPP,” said Ms. Wallace. “We will continue to build on HOOPP’s success by delivering the best value and experience in retirement for healthcare workers of Ontario.”

Ms. Wallace holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Engineering from Queen’s University, and a Master of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business at York University.

Ms. Wallace will start work with Mr. Wendling on March 1, 2025, as part of a transition period before assuming the CEO duties on April 1.

“I look forward to working with Annesley during the transition period,” said Mr. Wendling. “We have so many great people in this organization. With Annesley’s leadership, and the vision of the Board, HOOPP is well positioned for continued success.”

Gerry Rocchi, HOOPP Board Vice Chair, thanked Mr. Wendling for his five years as CEO and 26 years with HOOPP.

“Jeff helped HOOPP solidify its place as one of the top-performing pension plans in the world and keep us fully funded through some of the most challenging market conditions in history,” Mr. Rocchi said.

Note for broadcasters: Ms. Wallace’s first name is pronounced ANNE-sley

About the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan

HOOPP serves Ontario’s hospital and community-based healthcare sector, with more than 670 participating employers. Its membership includes nurses, medical technicians, food services staff, housekeeping staff, and many others who provide valued healthcare services. In total, HOOPP has more than 460,000 active, deferred and retired members.

HOOPP operates as a private independent trust, and its Board of Trustees governs the Plan and Fund, focusing on HOOPP’s mission to deliver on our pension promise. The Board is made up of appointees from the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) and four unions: the Ontario Nurses’ Association (ONA), the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), the Ontario Public Service Employees’ Union (OPSEU), and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). This governance model provides representation from both employers and members in support of the long-term interests of the Plan.

