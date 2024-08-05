HydroGraph and NEI Corporation Announce New Line of Graphene Dispersions

Innovative dispersions leverage HydroGraph’s high-purity graphene technology to enhance electrode conductivity

TORONTO, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (FRA: M98) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”), a sustainable commercial manufacturer of high-purity graphene, and NEI Corporation, a leader in battery materials and testing services, announced the launch of NANOMYTE® FGA-1AD and NANOMYTE® FGA-1ND, a new line of advanced graphene dispersions. These innovative dispersions, a result of the companies’ strategic collaboration, integrate seamlessly into existing electrode slurries, replacing or supplementing traditional conductive carbons to enhance electrode performance. The outcome is improved electrical conductivity, enabling the development of better electrodes and expanding possibilities for high-performance energy storage solutions.

The global graphene dispersion market is projected to reach $1.2 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. As demand for high-performance energy storage increases, the new graphene dispersions are progressively critical for accelerating the development of renewable energy systems and electric vehicles. The advanced graphene dispersions have the potential to make batteries more efficient and reliable.

HydroGraph is poised to support this rapidly growing demand through its collaboration with NEI Corporation. By leveraging HydroGraph’s novel graphene technology and NEI’s expertise in battery materials, the companies are creating a strong foundation for future innovations and market expansion in the energy storage space.

“Our collaboration with NEI Corporation has already resulted in our next-generation graphene materials being made available in a format familiar to the battery industry,” said Kjirstin Breure, CEO and President of HydroGraph. “These new dispersions aren’t just enabling customers to test and enhance battery performance, but they are also setting the stage for broader graphene adoption across the energy storage sector. I’m proud to say that this is just the beginning of what our partnership can accomplish.”

The two new advanced dispersions combine HydroGraph’s pristine fractal graphene technology with NEI’s extensive experience in battery materials. The result is a ready-to-use concentrate of high-purity graphene additive exhibiting 100% sp2 bonded carbon, in a turbostratic arrangement, and an average of six graphene layers per particle. This nanoscale structure significantly enhances conductivity, improves rate capability, and increases energy density, delivering a major performance advantage across a range of battery applications.

These novel graphene dispersions present a range of potential applications for advanced energy storage systems, which will enhance NEI’s line of products. These possibilities include its use as a high-performance conductive additive in lithium-ion battery anodes, particularly those based on silicon or silicon oxide, and cathodes based on LFP, LMFP and NMCs. Supercapacitor electrodes could also benefit from the use of graphene dispersions.

Product Specifications

NANOMYTE® FGA-1AD

FGA-1AD is a ready-to-use aqueous graphene dispersion designed to replace or supplement traditional conducting carbons in electrode slurries to enhance performance. Description : 7 wt.% Graphene dispersion in water Density (20 °C) : 1.04 g/cc Viscosity (20 °C) : 150 cP (40 s-1)

Available Quantities : 1L and 4L (request quote)

: 1L and 4L (request quote) Technical Links: Specification Sheet (pdf) | Safety Data Sheet (pdf)

NANOMYTE® FGA-1ND

FGA-1ND is a ready-to-use NMP-based graphene dispersion designed to replace or supplement traditional conducting carbons in electrode slurries to enhance performance. Description : 7 wt.% Graphene dispersion in NMP (N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone) Density (20 °C) : 1.07 g/cc Viscosity (20 °C) : 1200 cP (40 s-1)

Available Quantities : 200mL, 500mL, 1L, and 4L (request quote)

: 200mL, 500mL, 1L, and 4L (request quote) Technical Links: Specification Sheet (pdf) | Safety Data Sheet (pdf)

“Collaborative innovation drives progress in the battery industry,” says Ganesh Skandan, CEO of NEI Corporation. “NEI ‘s partnership with Hydrograph, combining our processing expertise with their high-quality graphene, demonstrates the power of strategic collaborations to advance energy storage solutions.”

HydroGraph and NEI Corporation launched their strategic partnership in November 2024, with a shared mission to accelerate the development and commercialization of advanced graphene-enhanced battery materials. The companies anticipate continued collaboration on new solutions designed to meet the increasing demand for high-performance energy storage technologies.

For more information about HydroGraph, visit www.hydrograph.com.

About Hydrograph Clean Power Inc.

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an “explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use and identical batches. The quality, performance and consistency of HydroGraph’s graphene follows the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/.

For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “upon” “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: statements in respect of the Private Placement, the use of the net proceeds from the Private Placement,

the timing and ability of the Company to close the Private Placement, if at all, the gross proceeds of the Private Placement, the timing and ability of the Company to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, if at all, and the terms and jurisdictions of the Private Placement; the statements in regards to existing and future products of the Company; the Company’s future personnel appointments; the Company’s plans and strategies.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph’s ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

About NEI Corporation

For over 27 years, NEI Corporation has provided advanced material solutions to customers worldwide. NEI excels in designing, developing, and producing application-specific materials. The company offers a comprehensive range of solutions, including cathode, anode, and electrolyte materials for lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries, as well as extensive in-house materials development, characterization, and testing services. NEI’s materials science expertise facilitates close partnerships and seamless product integration.

