HydroGraph Receives Purchase Order for Four Novel Graphenes from Global Automotive Customer

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (FRA: M98) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”), a sustainable commercial manufacturer of pristine graphene, announced today that it has received a purchase order from a major global automotive company for research quantities of four additional graphene products. The purchase order includes both pristine functionalizations and completely novel formulations produced by HydroGraph’s patented explosion synthesis process.

The new purchase order, dated on November 18 and received by HydroGraph on November 19, is an expansion of the ongoing automotive composite improvement program which began with the customer earlier in 2024, adding new graphene projects in advanced manufacturing applications.

“These projects represent the type of high-value advanced materials applications feasible only with HydroGraph’s exceptionally pure and precision-engineered graphene products. We are excited to expand our work with this global automotive customer based on the quality of our nanomaterials designed to the meet the multi-functional specifications required in these programs,” said Kjirstin Breure, president and CEO of HydroGraph.

Automotive manufacturers represent a vast and scalable market opportunity for the Company, with the global automotive composites market projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.1% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around USD 26.1 billion by 2033.i HydroGraph’s patented explosion synthesis process, combined with its ability to engineer bespoke graphene products, positions the Company as a strategic supplier in this market.

Appointment of Darrow Associates for Investor Relations

The Company’s continued development and commercial advancement has led the Company to enter into an agreement (“Agreement”) with Darrow Associates (“Darrow” or the “agency”) to provide the Company with investor relations services.

Darrow Associates is an investor relations and financial communications firm with coverage throughout the United States. The firm was established in New York in 2005 and since that time has added to its professional staff to become one of the largest and most trusted IR consulting firms for middle market companies. Darrow Associates professionals have significant experience in partnering with public and pre-IPO companies in the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT), business services, alternative energy, clean technology, healthcare/medtech, financial services, industrial, and aerospace and defense industries. Additional information is available at www.darrowir.com.

Pursuant to the agreement with Darrow, the agency will provide investor relations services to the Company in exchange for a monthly fee of USD $9,000. The services include developing and managing an investor relations program, including company messaging, capital markets advisory and stakeholder relations. The agreement renews annually by mutual agreement and is cancellable on 60-day notice. The Company is at arm’s length from Darrow, and compensation payable to Darrow does not include any securities in the Company nor does Darrow currently own, directly or indirectly, any securities in the Company or any right or intent to acquire any securities in the Company. Darrow contact information: Jordan Darrow, Principal and Founder, Austin, TX, [email protected], 1-512-551-9296.

ABOUT HYDROGRAPH CLEAN POWER INC.

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an “explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use and identical batches. The quality, performance and consistency of HydroGraph’s graphene follows the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet.

For more information about HydroGraph, please visit www.hydrograph.com. For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn and X.

