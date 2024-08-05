HYTN Launches GMP Stability Program and Validates Vape Cartridges for International Markets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HYTN Innovations Inc. (CSE: HYTN, FSE: 85W0, OTC PINK: HYTNF) (“HYTN” or the “Company”), a leader in pharmaceutical-grade cannabis manufacturing, is pleased to announce the launch of its Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Stability Program and the validation of its cannabis vape cartridges for international distribution. This initiative builds upon HYTN’s January 21, 2025, announcement of its strategic partnership with SNDL Inc. to develop GMP-compliant vape products.

The Stability Program is being conducted in collaboration with HYTN’s GMP-licensed laboratory partner. Upon successful completion, HYTN expects to provide an initial six-month stability statement for its GMP-compliant vape products—an essential regulatory requirement for pharmaceutical and medical cannabis markets in most jurisdictions, including Germany, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Ongoing non-accelerated stability studies aim to extend to 12 months. If successful, this will further validate long-term product stability for international markets.

In parallel with the launch of the Stability Program, HYTN has finalized the selection of a cartridge manufacturer and initiated comprehensive qualification and validation procedures, including equipment qualification and process validation, to ensure compliance with GMP standards for its ceramic coil 1g vaporizer cartridge. These efforts establish a foundation for global distribution while ensuring compliance with evolving regulations and market standards.

To support the expansion of its GMP product portfolio to include live resin and live rosin cannabis vape products, HYTN has submitted an amendment to its existing licensing framework with Health Canada to incorporate oil as an approved dosage form. This amendment, along with anticipated additional GMP approvals, reinforces the Company’s commitment to meeting the highest pharmaceutical and regulatory standards across global markets.

The Company believes that these initiatives further position HYTN to meet the needs of global cannabis markets requiring GMP-certified products under strict regulatory frameworks. Germany’s medical cannabis market has grown significantly, driven by increasing patient counts, expanding physician prescriptions, and broader pharmacy distribution.1 In Q3 2024, Germany imported 20,000 kilograms of cannabis—more than double the quarterly average before the April cannabis reform, highlighting the rising global demand for pharmaceutical-grade cannabis.1

1.Debra Borchar,Beyond Germany: Other International Markets for Cannabis Opportunities (2025)

About HYTN Innovations Inc.

HYTN Innovations Inc. is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products containing psychoactive and psychotropic compounds, including cannabis-derived cannabinoids and psilocybe-derived tryptamines. HYTN is dedicated to becoming a premier provider of these products across all federally regulated markets. The Company accomplishes this by strategically identifying market opportunities and effectively bringing innovative products to market through its advanced development platform.

About Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)

GMP guidelines provide guidance for manufacturing, testing, and quality assurance to ensure that a manufactured product is safe for human consumption or use. Many countries have legislated that manufacturers follow GMP procedures and create their own GMP guidelines that correspond with their legislation.

Certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected outcome of licensing and certification applications and amendments, the Company's ability to distribute products in new markets or in larger quantities in existing markets, and the Company's ability to maintain regulatory and licensing requirements. Factors that could cause actual results to vary from forward-looking statements or may affect the operations, performance, development, and results of the Company's business include, among other things: the Company's inability to successfully obtain new licenses and certifications, or to amend existing ones, and its inability to distribute products into new markets or in increasing quantities in existing markets, or to continue to maintain licensing and certification standards; changes in regulatory requirements affecting product registration or distribution; shifts in market demand for cannabis beverages; competitive factors within the industry; and general economic and business conditions.



