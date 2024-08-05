Hyyve Inc. Welcomes Peter Torkan – Star of Amazon Prime’s Luxe Listings Toronto & Founder of The Agency Toronto – to Advisory Board

TORONTO, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hyyve Inc., Canada’s first real estate agent listing-bid platform and performance-driven marketplace, is proud to announce the appointment of renowned luxury real estate expert Peter Torkan to its Advisory Board. Designed to modernize how real estate transactions are initiated, Hyyve connects motivated home sellers with top-tier agents who compete by submitting their best proposals—showcasing their value, differentiation, and comprehensive sales strategies. This ensures sellers receive maximum value for their home sale, along with cash upfront. At the same time, Hyyve significantly boosts agent ROI and conversion rates by delivering qualified, high-intent listings ready for representation.

With over $1.6 billion in luxury transactions, Peter ranks in the top 5% of agents globally at The Agency, a starring role on Amazon Prime’s Luxe Listings Toronto, CEO of Torkan Development Group developing IBIS HOTEL in Dominican Republic, creator of “Luxe Listing Mastery” course, Peter brings unmatched expertise, visibility, and strategic insight to help Hyyve scale. Peter’s background and expertise makes him a powerhouse addition to the Hyyve team.

Revolutionizing Real Estate with the Hyyve Marketplace

Hyyve is not just a listing-bid platform—it’s a full-scale real estate marketplace built to empower both sides of the transaction. For sellers, Hyyve provides access to customized proposals from top-performing agents, allowing them to benchmark their options instead of relying solely on referrals—which aren’t always the best fit. This ensures they choose the representation that aligns best with their goals and maximizes their home’s value. Meanwhile, agents benefit from exclusive, pre-qualified listings, dramatically improving conversion rates and reducing spend on traditional advertising, which often delivers low ROI and minimal conversion.

In a major move to support agent liquidity and incentivize participation, Hyyve has partnered with iCommission, Canada’s leading commission advance platform. This partnership allows agents on Hyyve to access fast, reliable commission advances, giving them the financial flexibility to focus on delivering exceptional client experiences.

Leadership Perspective

“Peter’s addition to our Advisory Board is a game-changer,” said Patrick Armstrong, CEO of Hyyve Inc. “His mastery of the luxury real estate space and his innovative approach to brand building align perfectly with Hyyve’s commitment to transforming how real estate is transacted in Canada. We’re excited to have his voice help guide our growth and marketplace evolution.”

“Hyyve has the potential to modernize how agents connect with motivated sellers,” said Torkan. “It empowers sellers with data-driven decisions and competitive proposals, ensuring the best fit and maximizing home value. This results-oriented platform creates real value for both sides, and I’m excited to help shape its growth.”

Torkan’s appointment reflects Hyyve’s commitment to innovation, agent empowerment, and building a new standard for listing representation in Canada.

For more information about Hyyve Inc. or to request early access to the Hyyve marketplace, visit https://hyyve.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99450b0e-599c-4500-be20-4fdfd248f6ac



