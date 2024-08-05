iAnthus Expands Presence in Florida with New GrowHealthy Dispensary in Jacksonville

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (“iAnthus” or the “Company”) (CSE: IAN, OTCQB: ITHUF), which owns, operates and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the United States, has announced the opening of its first GrowHealthy dispensary in Jacksonville, Florida, it’s 21st statewide.

“This opening has been a long time in the making, and it was an incredible experience to welcome Jacksonville patients into our new store,” said Kelly Heinichen, Vice President of Retail Operations at iAnthus. “We’re excited to build strong relationships with the local community and provide the exceptional service, high quality medical products, and flower genetic diversity that patients have come to expect from GrowHealthy.”

Designed with patient experience in mind, the new Jacksonville dispensary features tethered bud displays, allowing patients to visually examine products without needing an associate’s assistance. Customers can also use magnifying glasses to inspect plant trichomes – an essential factor in medicinal cannabis – to identify the flower best suited to their needs. The grand opening of the store was held on February 21 and saw strong patient turnout and enthusiastic engagement with these features.

“Medicinal cannabis is an essential tool for almost one million Floridians managing conditions such as chronic pain and sleep disturbances,” said Richard Proud, CEO of iAnthus. “Expanding access to safe, tested cannabis products is at the heart of GrowHealthy’s mission, and we’re proud to now serve the Jacksonville community. This is another milestone for the Company and aligns with our ‘smart growth’ and ‘strong margins’ strategy by expanding in a core market like Florida.”

The Growhealthy dispensary is located at 12041 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, Florida.

About iAnthus

iAnthus owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.iAnthus.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Company’s reports that it files from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and the Canadian securities regulators which you should review including, but not limited to, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. When used in this news release, words such as “will,” could,” plan,” estimate,” expect,” intend,” may,” potential,” believe, “should” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s financial performance, business development and results of operations.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events, and the Company cannot assure you that the events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by the Company or any other person that it will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the SEC has reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.



