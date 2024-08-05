Imperial Provides Update on Red Chris 2024 Production and Production Guidance for 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Imperial Metals Corporation (the “Company” or “Imperial”) (TSX:III) reports that 2024 metal production from Red Chris (100% basis) was 85,320,618 pounds of copper and 59,811 ounces of gold, up from 57,051,467 pounds of copper and 46,046 ounces of gold in 2023, on higher grades and recoveries for both metals. Red Chris met its 2024 production guidance of 85.0 million pounds of copper and 57,000 ounces of gold for the calendar year 2024.

Imperial’s 30% share of Red Chris mine production for 2024 was 25,595,185 pounds of copper up from 17,115,440 pounds copper in 2023 and 17,943 ounces of gold up from 13,814 ounces gold in 2023.

The Red Chris feasibility study is advancing as are permitting activities and some underground development work to support the underground block cave project.

Newmont Mining Corporation guidance for Red Chris mine production (100%) is 88 million pounds of copper and 86,000 ounces of gold for the calendar year 2025.

Both copper and gold production are expected to be higher in 2025 at Red Chris as the mining sequence provides for mining higher grade ore during the year, including a 50 percent increase in gold production year over 2024 results.

The 2025 production target for Mount Polley is 25.0 – 27.0 million pounds copper and 35,000 – 40,000 ounces gold. The production target for gold is the same as in 2024, while the copper production target is lower. Phase 4 Springer Pit ore, which has a higher recoverable copper grade is targeted to be fully mined by the third quarter of 2025, with the lower copper grade from the Phase 5 pushback in the Springer pit delivering process ore in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Brian Kynoch, P.Eng., Imperial’s President has reviewed the production disclosures contained in this news release and is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”).

Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company with holdings that include the Mount Polley mine (100%), the Huckleberry mine (100%), and the Red Chris mine (30%). Imperial also holds a portfolio of 23 greenfield exploration properties in British Columbia.

Brian Kynoch | President | 604.669.8959

