Income Financial Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Income Financial Trust (“Income Financial”) declares its monthly distribution of $0.06942 per unit. The distribution is payable December 10, 2024 to unit holders on record as at November 29, 2024.

Under the distribution policy announced on November 18, 2013, the monthly distribution is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of Income Financial’s units over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, holders of record on November 29, 2024 will receive a dividend of $0.06942 per unit based on the VWAP of $8.33 payable on December 10, 2024. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Income Financial unitholders have received a total of $38.73 per unit in distributions since inception, inclusive of this distribution.

Income Financial invests in a portfolio of North American financial services companies including some of the strongest Canadian & U.S. banks, life insurance and investment firms. 

Distribution Details 
     
Trust Unit (INC.UN)   $0.06942
Record Date:   November 29, 2024
Payable Date:   December 10, 2024
 
 

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.quadravest.com 
[email protected]


