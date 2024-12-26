Intelagen Expands Web3 Practice with New Leadership

Saint Petersburg, Florida, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intelagen, a leading Web3 & AI digital engineering consultancy and portfolio company of Alpha Transform Holdings, today announced the expansion of its Web3 practice with the appointment of a new practice leader. This strategic move comes in response to the growing demand for Intelagen’s expertise in developing and integrating decentralized and AI-powered solutions for blockchain-based products and platforms.

Nick “Bucky” Buchanan joins as the Head of the Web3 practice brings over a decade of experience in blockchain innovation and venture building to this role, coupled with an extensive background in Big Four consulting, including IBM Global Services, PricewaterhouseCoopers, and Taos Mountain.

Buchanan has a proven track record of leading high-impact teams and delivering transformative solutions in both traditional and decentralized finance (DeFi). An early blockchain adopter, he co-founded Armor Scientific, where he developed groundbreaking blockchain-based identity solutions that garnered top honors from RSAC and CRN magazine.

“We’re excited to welcome Nick to Intelagen,” says CEO Tom Richer. “His blockchain expertise will be invaluable as we expand our Web3 practice and deliver cutting-edge solutions to our clients. This strategic addition reinforces our commitment to providing exceptional value in the rapidly evolving world of decentralized technologies.”

During his tenure at PwC, Buchanan served as a Portfolio Manager, spearheading the restructuring of Secure Development Services, which supported the IT security apparatus for member firms in 138 countries. He later returned to the blockchain space as Director of Engineering for Blockperfect, a venture studio supporting protocols on Cosmos and Ethereum. Buchanan is also a published author, having contributed to two IBM RedBooks on reference architectures for meeting regulatory requirements in the banking and financial services industry.

Buchanan added, “I’m honored and excited to pave the roads intersecting blockchain and artificial intelligence, with the talent roaming the halls of Intelagen. These technologies are the foundation of a new Internet economy, and I look forward to reshaping industries and creating unprecedented opportunities for innovation in the inevitable transition from Web2 to Web3.”

Intelagen’s Web3 practice offers a comprehensive suite of services, including:

Web3 Strategy and Consulting: Helping clients define their Web3 vision, identify opportunities, and develop go-to-market strategies.

Decentralized Application (dApp) Development: Building custom dApps on various blockchain platforms, such as Ethereum, Cosmos, and Solana.

AI Integration: Integrating AI and machine learning capabilities into Web3 solutions to enhance functionality and user experience.

Smart Contract Development and Auditing: Designing, developing, and auditing secure and reliable smart contracts.

Tokenization and NFT Solutions: Creating and implementing tokenization strategies and developing non-fungible token (NFT) solutions.

About Intelagen

Intelagen is a leading Web3 & AI digital engineering consultancy that empowers organizations to build innovative and transformative solutions. As a portfolio company of Alpha Transform Holdings, Intelagen leverages its deep expertise in blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, data engineering, and cloud computing to help clients navigate the evolving digital landscape. Learn more at https://intelagen.ai/.

