Skip to content
Home
CBJ Newsmakers
Interfor Completes Divestiture of Québec Operations

Interfor Completes Divestiture of Québec Operations

BURNABY, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) announced today that it has completed the previously announced divestiture of its operations in Québec, Canada to Les Chantiers de Chibougamau Ltée. These operations include the sawmills in Val-d’Or and Matagami, as well as the Sullivan remanufacturing plant in Val-d’Or.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 4.7 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

Investor Contacts:

Rick Pozzebon, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(604) 689-6804

Mike Mackay, Vice President, Corporate Development & Treasury
(604) 689-6846

Media Contact:

Svetlana Kayumova, Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs & Communications
(604) 422-7329
[email protected]


CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended

The Smurf Experience – A 13,000-Square-Foot Family Attraction – Sets its U.S. Debut for Early 2025
Miata Metals Highlights Puma Target Drilling Plan on Sela Creek Gold Project, Suriname
Western Metallica Commences Drilling at Luz Maria Copper Porphyry Prospect
Canada’s Leading Online Business Magazine
© Copyright 2024 The Canadian Business Journal. All rights reserved.