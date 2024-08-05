Skip to content
Home
CBJ Newsmakers
Interfor to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Results on February 13, 2025

Interfor to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Results on February 13, 2025

BURNABY, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 financial results on February 13, 2025. The analyst conference call is scheduled for 8:00 am Pacific on Friday, February 14, 2025 and will feature a brief summary of financial results by Interfor management followed by a question and answer period with analysts.

WHEN: Friday, February 14, 2025 at 8:00 am PT
CALL DETAILS: 1-888-510-2154 (toll-free in North America)
or
  Webcast URL: https://app.webinar.net/GLgmo52b6a0
  Information related to Interfor’s fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 financial results will be available at www.interfor.com/investors
RECORDING
PLAYBACK:		 The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion and the recording will be available until March 14, 2025.
1-888-660-6345 Passcode 75009#
   

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 4.7 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

For further information:
Richard Pozzebon, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(604) 689-6804

Svetlana Kayumova, Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs & Communications
(604) 422-7329
[email protected]


CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended

The Smurf Experience – A 13,000-Square-Foot Family Attraction – Sets its U.S. Debut for Early 2025
Miata Metals Highlights Puma Target Drilling Plan on Sela Creek Gold Project, Suriname
Western Metallica Commences Drilling at Luz Maria Copper Porphyry Prospect
Canada’s Leading Online Business Magazine
© Copyright 2024 The Canadian Business Journal. All rights reserved.