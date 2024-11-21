Irving Tissue Celebrates Fifth Anniversary in Macon, Georgia and Announces a $600 Million Expansion Project

MACON, Ga., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As Irving Tissue celebrated its fifth anniversary in Macon today, company President Robert K. Irving unveiled its latest expansion project. He was joined Pat Wilson, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) and Robby Fountain, Jr, Board Chair of the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority (MBCIA)

“I am very pleased to announce our Phase 3 expansion at Irving Tissue Macon. The $600 million investment will add another 100 jobs and include a third ThruAir Dry paper making machine, additional converting lines, and a new fully automated warehouse,” said Mr. Irving.

Irving Tissue’s plant is located on Allen Road in the Sofkee Industrial Park and currently employs more than 400 people. It produces ultra-premium quality household paper products including soft bath tissue and high-quality paper towel that is both strong and absorbent.

“Since choosing Macon in 2017, Irving Tissue has invested around $1.5 billion into the community and created 400 well-paying jobs, with another 100 jobs on their way, for hardworking Georgians,” said Governor Kemp. “Irving Tissue is an incredible employer for the region and our state, and we are excited that they continue to re-invest in Georgia and Macon-Bibb County. Congratulations to Irving Tissue for a successful five years in Georgia, and we look forward to many more years of partnership to come.”

“It’s another great day for our employees, customers, Irving Tissue, and the State of Georgia. We greatly appreciate the State of Georgia’s commitment to economic prosperity, jobs, and growth. The team’s drive to promote the state’s advantages, while fostering a positive business environment, helped make this investment possible. We are proud to continue to invest in the State of Georgia and truly appreciate the commitment to helping us expand and grow in Macon,” said Mr. Irving. “We’ve also been able to expand because of the highly skilled workforce in the area and the continued support of our valued employees, customers, and suppliers.”

“Irving has been more than just a business in Macon—they’ve been a true member of our team,” said Lester Miller, Mayor of Macon-Bibb County. “They have a deep commitment to our community and its people, and their decision to expand here speaks volumes about the strong foundation they’ve built. This growth means more success stories for Macon, and we’re proud to celebrate this milestone with them.”

“Over the last five years, Irving Tissue has demonstrated what it means to become a part of the fabric of the community,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Each expansion builds on the partnerships and collaboration that helped Irving Tissue fulfill its prior commitments to Macon-Bibb County, supported by the state’s business-friendly environment and world class logistics infrastructure that will connect Irving’s Macon facility to markets across the East Coast. Congratulations to Irving Tissue and the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority!”

“Working with Irving over the past five years has been an incredible journey,” said Robby Fountain. “From the moment they arrived in Macon, they became a valued part of our community, and it’s been amazing to see how they’ve grown and thrived here. This expansion is a testament to their hard work and dedication, as well as the strong connection they’ve built with Macon.”

The first phase of construction involved 1.5 million person hours of work for contractors with over 1,000 people on site at peak. Upwards of 50 Georgia companies were contracted during the build with dozens more subcontracted. Phase Two of the project involve 1 million person hours of work for contractors. Phase Three announced today will generate 1.2 million person hours of work.

Today’s announcement will increase Irving Tissue’s annual ThruAir Dry capacity by 75,000 tonnes, the equivalent of 15 million cases. Total annual capacity at the Macon plant will now be 225,000 tonnes, the equivalent of 45 million cases.

About Irving Tissue

Irving Tissue produces premium household store brand paper products for many of North America’s top retailers, in addition to some of the top-selling tissue brands in the marketplace. It is part of Irving Consumer Products, one of North America’s leading manufacturers of household paper and baby diaper products. Read more at www.irvingconsumerproducts.com.

History of Irving Tissue in Macon, Georgia

August 9, 2017

Irving Tissue announces the expansion of its United States business operations with the construction of a new $470 million state-of-the-art tissue plant in Macon, Georgia.

Phase 1 included one ThruAir Dry paper making machine and four converting lines with the capacity to produce 75,000 tonnes and 15 million cases of household tissue products.

September 28, 2017

Irving Tissue breaks ground on the construction of their new plant in Macon, Georgia at an event at the site of their future home, on Allen Road in the Sofkee Industrial Park.

November 13, 2019

Irving Tissue’s plant officially opens in Macon, Georgia and announces Phase 2 expansion, an additional $400 million investment to double its capacity.

Phase 2 included one additional ThruAir Dry paper making machine and four additional converting lines with the capacity to produce an additional 75,000 tonnes and 15 million cases of household tissue products.

October 26, 2021

Phase 2 expansion starts up and produces its first roll on the new paper making machine.

November 21, 2024

Irving Tissue Macon celebrates its 5th anniversary in Macon and announces Phase 3 expansion, an additional $600 million investment in one additional ThruAir Dry paper making machine and additional converting lines with the capacity to produce an additional 75,000 tonnes and 15 million cases of household tissue products. It also includes a fully automated warehouse.

With this investment, Irving Tissue has committed to investing $1.5 billion and

delivering 500 highly skilled jobs.

When Phase 3 is complete, total annual capacity at the Macon plant will be

225,000 tonnes and of 45 million cases of premium household tissue products.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e9d15f4-b603-4e2e-8477-86be0357a61f



