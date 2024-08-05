ISC Responds to Tender Offer by Plantro Ltd.

REGINA, Saskatchewan, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISC) (“ISC” or the “Company”) confirms that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Company is aware of the news release issued this morning related to a tender offer by Plantro Ltd. to acquire up to 15% of Class A Limited Voting Shares of ISC.

The Board was first contacted by Plantro Ltd. in relation to this matter on March 31, 2025 and is reviewing and will assess this offer on its merits.

The Company has a long and proven track record of success. It remains focussed on executing on its 2028 goal to double the size of the Company on a revenue and adjusted EBITDA basis, based on its actual 2023 revenue and adjusted EBITDA, and maximizing shareholder value.

About ISC®

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISC.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Hackshaw

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jodi Bosnjak

External Communications Specialist

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

[email protected]



