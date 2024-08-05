Jade Power Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jade Power Trust (“Jade Power” or the “Trust”) (TSXV:JPWR.H) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual and Special Meeting of unitholders (the “Meeting“), held on December 4, 2024. All items of business were approved by the unitholders at the Meeting, namely:

Incumbent directors David Barclay, Christopher MacIntyre and William C. Steers were re-elected as directors of Jade Power Administrator Inc., the corporate administrator of the Trust (the “Administrator”); Unitholders appointed BDO Canada LLP as auditor of the Trust for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Administrator to fix the remuneration of the auditor; Unitholders approved the Trust’s adoption of a new trust unit option plan (the “Option Plan”), which is described in the information circular of the Trust dated October 28, 2024, and provided in full as Schedule “C” thereto.

Following the meeting, the Trust received the TSX Venture Exchange’s approval of the Option Plan.

For further information please contact:

David Barclay

Chief Executive Officer

+1 954-895-7217

[email protected]

About Jade Power

The Trust, through its direct and indirect subsidiaries in Canada, the Netherlands and Romania, was formed to acquire interests in renewable energy assets in Romania, other countries in Europe and abroad that can provide stable cash flow to the Trust and a suitable risk-adjusted return on investment. All material information about the Trust may be found under Jade Power’s issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in the Canada and which are based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of the parties as of the date of this news release unless otherwise stated. Forward looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “could”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Details of the risk factors relating to Jade Power and its business are discussed under the heading “Business Risks and Uncertainties” in the Trust’s annual Management’s Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, a copy of which is available on Jade Power’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Most of these factors are outside the control of the Trust. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities statutes or regulation, Jade Power expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



CBJ Newsmakers