Jayman BUILT and SkyFire Energy Reach 10 MW of Solar Power in Alberta Communities

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a monumental achievement for sustainable homebuilding, Jayman BUILT (Jayman) and SkyFire Energy Inc. (SkyFire Energy) have reached a cumulative 10 MegaWatts (MW) of installed solar power across nearly 60 communities in Alberta. Since launching new home solar installations in 2018, there have been 28,262 solar modules installed on 3,964 Jayman homes, generating enough clean energy each year to run 14.7 million loads of laundry or drive an electric car around the Earth 1,830 times.

“In partnership with SkyFire Energy, we are proud to reach this significant milestone in residential solar power installation. As one of the first builders in Canada to include 10 solar panels as a standard feature in every home, we are committed to enhancing the quality of life for Albertans—today and in the future,” states Dave Hooge, Chief Operating Officer, Jayman.

“Our dedication to sustainability is ingrained in our culture, we strive to stay ahead of the curve as the industry shifts toward more rigorous building codes and policies focused on environmental responsibility,” continues Hooge. “By embracing solar technology now, we ensure we’re at the forefront of this change. Most importantly, our customers expect it. What was once considered a luxury quickly became a standard inclusion, much like a fridge or a furnace—essential, expected and increasingly common. We’re excited to continue leading the way in making sustainable living the new normal for all Albertans.”

SkyFire Energy has been instrumental in supporting Jayman’s sustainability journey, bringing more than two decades of solar expertise to the partnership. By integrating solar power with Jayman’s high-efficiency building practices, the companies have enabled thousands of Albertans to embrace renewable energy, lowering carbon emissions and utility bills, while adding value to each home.

“Partnering with Jayman to make solar energy accessible to thousands of homeowners exemplifies the power of collaboration in driving meaningful environmental and community impact,” said David Vonesch, CEO of SkyFire Energy. “As an employee-owned Certified B Corporation, we are especially proud to reach this 10 MW milestone with Jayman, a North American leader in sustainable homebuilding. This partnership demonstrates how two forward-thinking companies can build sustainable communities that offer immediate savings to homeowners, while also growing a cleaner, Net Zero future for Alberta.”

Jayman is the only home builder in Alberta to include solar panels as a standard inclusion on all new homes. This 10 MW milestone showcases Jayman and SkyFire Energy’s commitment to advancing large-scale sustainable building practices, setting a benchmark for renewable energy-powered communities, and long-term sustainability in Alberta’s homebuilding industry.

For more information, visit Jayman BUILT and SkyFire Energy .

Media Contacts:

Jayman BUILT

Vanessa Sambrooke

[email protected]

403-723-7662

SkyFire Energy Inc.

Amanda Schewaga

[email protected]

403-251-0668

About Jayman BUILT

For over 40 years, Jayman BUILT has continually redefined the way new homes are built, bought and, most importantly, lived in. Customer experience is always at the heart of this journey. Participating in community developments in Calgary, Cochrane, Edmonton, Leduc, St. Albert and Sherwood Park, Jayman BUILT is one of the largest homebuilders in Alberta, welcoming over 30,000 new homeowners throughout its history. For more information, visit www.jayman.com.

About SkyFire Energy Inc.

SkyFire Energy Inc. is Western Canada’s leading solar contractor. Since 2001, it has designed and installed thousands of grid-connected solar power systems throughout Alberta, BC, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Northwest Territories, Nunavut and the Yukon. The company’s experience includes the design and installation of more than 200 MWp of solar PV systems and SkyFire’s O&M team has now serviced more than 2 GWp of utility-scale solar and BESS projects. For more information: https://skyfireenergy.com/



CBJ Newsmakers