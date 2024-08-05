Jean Lumb Foundation Announces 13 Jean Lumb Awards Winners From Across Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Once again, the Jean Lumb Awards winners this year reflect the bright minds and passions of young Canadians across Canada. This year’s winners include 6 recipients from Ontario (Toronto, Markham, Mississauga), 5 recipients from British Columbia (Vancouver, Langley, Richmond, Delta), and 1 recipient each from Nova Scotia (Dartmouth) and Alberta (Edmonton).

A champion squash player from B.C. with plans to pursue computer science at Harvard University to the incredible spirit and perseverance of a young student from Dartmouth, NS, the winners span the breadth of Canada and the hopes and imaginations of all Canadians.

Other winners include an award-winning Toronto student with novel research linking genes to PTSD, a grade 11 concert pianist from Edmonton, a young creator of an AI learning platform from Vancouver, and many more very talented winners with diverse interests from ecology to special needs children, digital music to biomedicine, and much more.

The 2024 Jean Lumb Award winners are:

University of Toronto Scarborough Academics Award

Olivia Li Ngan Sun, University of Toronto Schools, Toronto

University of Toronto Scarborough Entrance Award

Bryan Zheng, Markville Secondary School, Markham, ON

University of Toronto Scarborough Entrance Award

Hiu Lam Sara Lo, St Augustine Catholic High School, Markham, ON

Chung-Kotcheff Family Arts Award

Charlotte Yi-Chia Kiang, Ross Sheppard High School, Edmonton, AB

Dorothy and Jung Shao Lu Community Services Award

Parker Zhang, Walnut Grove Secondary, Langley, BC

Murphy & Chung Chartered Accountants Athletics Award

Ocean Ma, J.N. Burnett Secondary School, Richmond, BC

Choi King and John C. Mah Memorial Innovation Award

Eric Jujian Zou, Markville Secondary School, Markham, ON

AMI Wealth Group Dignity of Life Award

Samantha Fung, Mississauga Secondary School, Mississauga, ON

Kwai Chun Wong Award of Excellence

Brant Lee, Sands Secondary School, Delta, BC

Fay and John Wong Defense of the Environment Award

Alexandra Chow, Eric Hamber Secondary School, Vancouver, BC

Ample Ace Holdings Ltd Innovation Award in Technology Award

Hinson Chan, Eric Hamber Secondary School, Vancouver, BC

Jeffrey W. Lem and Susan Chong Lem Leadership Award

Evelyn Lee, Erindale Secondary School, Mississauga, ON

Foon Hay Lum Commemorative Award for Overcoming Adversity

Abigail MacLeod (Yin Yue) Woodlawn High School, Dartmouth, NS

“I want to congratulate this year’s winners and welcome them as Jean Lumb Award alumni,” said Arlene Chan, eldest daughter of Jean Lumb and President of the Jean Lumb Foundation. “Their fresh energy and ideas will serve our communities positively for generations. Also, I want to thank our judging panel, who, year after year, invested many hours reviewing the hundreds of applications from students across Canada. Finally, I can never say thanks enough to our many sponsors who make the awards possible, particularly the University of Toronto Scarborough, which has one of our longest-serving sponsors.”

The Jean Lumb Foundation celebrates 27 years of awarding scholarships to recognize excellence in students of Chinese heritage from across Canada. Since the awards’ inception in 1998, over 160 award alumni have worked in their chosen fields and contributed positively to our communities. They work as lawyers, medical doctors, entrepreneurs, engineers, graphic artists, educators, accountants, artists, performers, dentists and much more across Canada as far north as Nunavut and worldwide.

Jean Lumb was the first Chinese Canadian woman to receive the Order of Canada for her tireless community work as a voice and advocate for Chinese communities across Canada.

The 27th Annual Jean Lumb Awards is to be held on Saturday, October 26, 11:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT, at the Jean Lumb Public School, 20 Brunel Court, Toronto.

Media are welcome to request advance interviews via videoconferencing or on October 26 prior to the Jean Lumb Awards ceremony at 11:30 a.m.

For a list of the winners and their backgrounds, please see attached detailed press release in pdf format.



For further information, please contact Stephen Wong at (416) 817-5237 or by e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected].

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/53df1ba8-4efa-410e-a994-f751ed0fa730



CBJ Newsmakers