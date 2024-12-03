JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc. Exchange Traded Funds 2024 Estimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gain Distributions

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM)* today announced the estimated annual reinvested capital gain distributions for the below listed JPMorgan ETFs (the “Funds”). These estimates are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective Funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing monthly cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

Please note that these are estimated capital gains amounts only, as of October 31, 2024. As these are estimated amounts, the final capital gains distributions may change by the Funds’ December 15, 2024 tax year-end.

We expect to announce the final annual reinvested distribution amounts, if any, as well as the ongoing cash distribution amounts, as applicable, for December 2024 before the end December 2024. The record date for the 2024 annual distributions will be December 31, 2024, payable on January 9, 2025.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2024, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2025.

Details regarding the estimated distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated Annual Reinvested

Capital Gains per Unit Net Asset Value (NAV) per Unit

at October 31, 2024 Estimated Annual Reinvested

Capital Gains as % of NAV at

October 31, 2024 JPMorgan US Equity Premium Income Active ETF JEPI 0.00 $25.62 0.00% JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active ETF JEPQ 0.00 $25.80 0.00%

To learn more about the JPMorgan ETFs, please visit https://am.jpmorgan.com/ca/en/asset-management/adv/

For more information, please e-mail: [email protected]

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of USD3.5 trillion (as of 9/30/2024), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com.

* Legal entity in Canada: JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc.

1 Source: J.P. Morgan Asset Management, as of September 30, 2024.

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the Funds. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect JPMAM current expectations regarding future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, general economic and market factors. Although JPMAM believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. JPMAM undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with ETF investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Past returns are not necessarily indicative of future performance. You should not rely on or view any past performance as a guarantee of future investment performance.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100 Index®, Nasdaq 100® and NDX® are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the “Corporations”) and are licensed for use by J.P. Morgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc. and J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active ETF has not been passed on by the Corporations as to its legality or suitability. This ETF is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THIS ETF.

This communication is issued in Canada, by JPMorgan Asset Management (Canada) Inc., which is a registered Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in all Canadian provinces and territories except the Yukon and is also registered as an Investment Fund Manager in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the brand for the asset management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide.



