Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results

TORONTO, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) has announced the detailed voting results of the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company’s virtual Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 6, 2020.

The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 11, 2020 were elected as directors of Kinross at the meeting (see detailed voting results below). The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of a new director, Mr. Glenn A. Ives (biography is below).The appointment brings membership on the Kinross board of directors to ten, following the appointment of Elizabeth D. McGregor, announced in November 2019.Board of Directors voting resultsGlenn A. IvesMr. Ives is an audit specialist in the mining and financial sectors and held various leadership positions with Deloitte Canada during his tenure from 1999 to 2020. He served as Deloitte’s mining leader for North and South America from 2007 to March 2020, and was Executive Chair from 2010 to 2018. He served as an Audit Partner from 1999 to 2010. Prior to joining Deloitte, Mr. Ives held progressively senior leadership roles in the mining industry, including CFO and Director of Vengold Inc. from 1993 to 1999, and Director and Vice-President of Finance for TVX Gold Inc. from 1988 to 1999. Mr. Ives is currently the Chair of University of Waterloo’s School of Accounting and Finance Advisory Board and a director of the St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation (Vancouver) and the Canadian Nature Museum Foundation. Mr. Ives holds a Bachelor of Mathematics (Honours) from the University of Waterloo and is a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants and a member of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and Ontario.Voting results on the other items of business at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders are as follows:Appointment of auditorsReduction to the Stated Capital of the Company“Say on Pay” advisory resolutionA report on all matters voted on at the meeting has been filed on SEDAR.About Kinross Gold Corporation

