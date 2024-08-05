Kite Mobility Debuts Oakville’s First All-Electric Rideshare Hub at The Saw Whet by Caivan

The Saw Whet by Caivan

OAKVILLE, Ontario, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kite Mobility is proud to announce the launch of its first all-electric rideshare hub in Oakville, located at The Saw Whet by Caivan. This marks a major step in expanding sustainable transportation options in the region, offering residents convenient, cost-effective, and eco-friendly alternatives to car ownership.

Residents at The Saw Whet can now access a BMW i4 electric vehicle, available exclusively for their use. In the coming months, the fleet will expand to include additional electric cars (EV’s), and electric bikes (e-bikes), providing a comprehensive shared mobility solution tailored to urban living. Through Kite’s user-friendly mobile app, residents can seamlessly book vehicles, manage payments, and enjoy 24/7 access to the fleet.

“Bringing Kite Mobility to The Saw Whet represents a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize urban transportation,” said Scott MacWilliam, CEO & Founder of Kite Mobility. “As Oakville’s first electric rideshare hub, this initiative provides residents with an innovative, sustainable, and convenient mobility solution, eliminating the costs and hassles of car ownership, reducing related environmental impact, and helping reduce traffic congestion.”

With transportation accounting for nearly 25% of Canada’s greenhouse gas emissions, Kite’s electric rideshare platform plays a vital role in fostering greener communities. By integrating electric ridesharing into The Saw Whet’s lifestyle amenities, residents can reduce their carbon footprint while enjoying effortless access to premium EVs.

“We welcome Kite Mobility and their innovative offering to The Saw Whet” noted Jonathan Wiseman, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Caivan. “Our homeowners benefit from the exclusive services and amenities offered at The Saw Whet, and Kite Mobility’s rideshare program is a great fit.”

A Smarter, More Sustainable Way to Get Around

Kite’s electric rideshare service is designed to be seamless and cost-effective, featuring:

Flexible booking through the Kite app

through the Kite app 24/7 availability for resident-exclusive vehicles

for resident-exclusive vehicles No added maintenance, insurance, or fuel costs for users

for users Unlimited mileage within the service area

within the service area Affordable, pay-per-use pricing, offering significant savings compared to traditional car ownership

To celebrate the launch, Kite Mobility is offering an exclusive promotion to residents at The Saw Whet: enjoy the first ride free—up to one hour.

Join the Movement Toward Greener Cities

The Saw Whet, located at 2501 Saw Whet Blvd, provides a perfect setting for Kite Mobility’s services, blending modern design with the natural beauty of Bronte Creek Provincial Park and the Fourteen Mile Creek Natural Heritage System. The addition of an EV-sharing hub further enhances The Saw Whet’s reputation as a community at the forefront of sustainable urban living.

For more information about Kite Mobility or to download the Kite mobile app, visit www.kitemobility.io .

About Kite Mobility

Kite Mobility provides cutting-edge electric vehicle solutions designed to promote sustainable transportation in urban environments. Our mission is to deliver convenient, eco-friendly mobility options that enhance residents’ quality of life while contributing to cleaner, greener communities.

About the Caivan Group

Founded in 2010, the Caivan Group is one of Canada’s largest community development companies, active in more than fifty (50) communities across Ontario. Through its manufacturing subsidiary, the Advanced Building Innovation Company (ABIC), the Group leverages software innovation, AI and automation, advanced manufacturing and process optimization to drive industry leading quality, value and customer satisfaction levels.

Media Contact:

Kite Mobility

1-855-554-5483 (KITE)

[email protected]

