Knight Therapeutics and Helsinn Healthcare SA Expand Relationship and Enter into Exclusive License, Distribution, and Supply Agreement for Onicit®

MONTREAL and LUGANO, Switzerland, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) (“Knight”), a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, and Helsinn Healthcare SA (“Helsinn”), a global pharmaceutical company with a track record of over forty-five years of commercial execution and a strong focus in supportive care, oncology and dermato-oncology, today announced that Knight, through one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, and Helsinn have expanded their existing relationship and have entered into an exclusive license, distribution and supply agreement (“Agreement”) for ONICIT® IV (palonosetron) in Mexico, Brazil, and other LATAM countries. ONICIT® is marketed under the brand name ALOXI® in Canada.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Knight shall have the exclusive license rights to distribute, promote, market and sell ONICIT® in the licensed territories. Knight will begin commercial activities following a transition period from Helsinn’s previous licensee.

Knight and Helsinn had entered into an exclusive license, distribution and supply agreement for AKYNZEO® oral/IV (netupitant/palonosetron / fosnetupitant/palonosetron) in Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, and ALOXI® oral/IV (palonosetron) in Canada, in May 2022.

“We are very excited to expand our collaboration with Helsinn with the addition of ONICIT® for Mexico, Brazil and other countries in Latin America,” said Samira Sakhia, President and CEO of Knight. “ONICIT® is highly synergistic with AKYNZEO® as well as the rest of our oncology portfolio and commercial footprint, and we look forward to widening access to this product in our target markets.”

“Helsinn is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for cancer patients through our supportive care products”, said Dr. Melanie Rolli, Helsinn CEO. “Knight is a trusted partner with an excellent footprint in Canada and Latin America and a shared commitment to providing the best treatment options for people with cancer and we are delighted to be working alongside them.”

About ONICIT®

ONICIT® is a second generation 5-HT3 receptor antagonist with higher affinity for the 5-HT3 receptor compared to first-generation 5-HT3 receptor antagonists.1 A single dose of ONICIT® prior to chemotherapy provides protection over the entire overall phase (days 1–5) hence providing a simple, yet effective, regimen. Efficacy was demonstrated both in the acute (day 1) and in the delayed (days 2-5) phase after chemotherapy.2,3 ONICIT® solution for injection is approved and marketed in Brazil and Mexico for the prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with the initial and repeated cycles of moderately and highly emetogenic chemotherapy for cancer, and for the prevention of delayed nausea and vomiting associated with the initial and repeated cycles of moderately emetogenic chemotherapy for cancer. Additionally, ONICIT® is indicated for the prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV), for up to 24 hours after surgery.

In Brazil, ONICIT® is also indicated for pediatric patients, from 1 month to 17 years of age, for the prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with the initial and repeated cycles of emetogenic chemotherapy for cancer, including highly emetogenic chemotherapy.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight’s Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.’s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company’s web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedarplus.ca.

About Helsinn

Helsinn is a global pharmaceutical company that builds, manufactures, launches, and commercializes products to improve the quality of life for patients with cancer and chronic disease, with a focus on supportive care, oncology and dermato-oncology. Helsinn, headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, has direct commercial operations in the U.S. and an extensive network of long-standing trusted partners enabling a commercial presence in more than 90 countries.

Established in 1976, Helsinn is a fourth-generation family-owned company with broad pharmaceutical and technical expertise. Helsinn is proud of its history of operating with great integrity, passion and quality. The company is committed to continuously striving for innovation for its patients and embracing sustainable growth as a core element of its strategic vision.

To learn more about Helsinn, please visit www.helsinn.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

