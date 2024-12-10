Konica Minolta Renews IMSA Partnership

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) today announced the renewal of its Official Partnership with the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA). This year, the relationship will expand its impact through the company’s support of IMSA’s new STEM – Science, Engineering, Technology and Math – education program for high school students in select race markets.

Konica Minolta’s business hub of the paddock will remain known as the Konica Minolta Business Center, which has become a highly recognizable element at IMSA events, providing corporate partners, automobile partners, teams, drivers and other stakeholders a place to conduct business at the track. The hub will now also facilitate at-track STEM initiatives, where students will hear from team engineers, drivers, corporate and OEM partners and IMSA Officials. They will also have opportunities to visit the IMSA Technology Center, Race Control and more. Additionally, as the sponsor of the in-school curriculum, Konica Minolta will directly support teachers, administrators and students in high schools with a comprehensive and turn-key STEM module.

“What makes our partnership with IMSA so unique and exciting is how we are able to expand the scope each year. Since 2015, we have started each new agreement with an innovative initiative that fulfills a greater purpose,” said Michael Mathé, Chief Operating Officer, Konica Minolta. “The IMSA racing circuit provides students with real-world, high-intensity examples of STEM. Konica Minolta already provides complete business solutions to schools, from back-end workflow and information management solutions to digital classroom tools, innovative and cost-effective collaboration tools, making this new touchpoint a great and natural fit for us.”

The bespoke IMSA STEM curriculum has been developed in conjunction with EVERFI, which works with more than 60,000 teachers and their schools throughout the country – providing interactive, game-based lessons and helping students thrive in an ever-changing world – all at no cost to the schools, teachers or students. Curriculum will be based on the unique STEM elements that drive IMSA, bringing concepts to life for students in school and at the racetrack. The program will be scenario-based and rooted in careers in motorsports and technology.

“STEM education and the opportunity to introduce IMSA to the next generation of engineers, mechanics, business leaders and others who will play a fundamental role in the future of our sport has long been a passion of mine, and as a valued partner, we are thrilled that Konica Minolta shares in that vision,” said John Doonan, President, IMSA. “The ability to leverage Konica Minolta’s expertise in the education industry is such an amazing complement to this initiative. We look forward to many more years together and the future of this endeavor to educate and inspire young minds.”

The first IMSA STEM experience will take place in January 2025 in conjunction with the Rolex 24 At Daytona, the first race of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season. Additional details and race markets will be revealed at a later date.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta’s journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. We innovate for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept us moving then, keeps us moving now. Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Colour Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, X (@KonicaMinoltaCA), and Instagram!

About the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA)

International Motor Sports Association, LLC (IMSA) was originally founded in 1969 and owns a long and rich history in sports car racing. Today, IMSA is the sanctioning body of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the premier sports car racing series in North America. IMSA also sanctions the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge, as well as five one-make series: Ferrari Challenge North America, Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America, Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin, Mustang Challenge and Porsche Carrera Cup North America. IMSA – a company within the NASCAR family – is the exclusive strategic partner in North America with the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) which operates the 24 Hours of Le Mans as a part of the FIA World Endurance Championship. The partnership enables selected WeatherTech Championship competitors to earn automatic entries into the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans. For more information please visit IMSA.com or IMSA’s social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube.

