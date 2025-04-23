Konica Minolta Unveils BlueIrisIQ

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) today announced the official launch of BlueIrisIQ™, a dynamic new division leveraging the foundation of the company’s existing Intelligent Information Management (IIM) services. With a logic-driven, customer-centric approach, BlueIrisIQ delivers tailored solutions designed to streamline data complexity and provide an automated approach to business operations. Its AI-powered offerings have the strength and ability to uncover deeper insights and predictive value from enterprise content, while its scalable solutions are designed to grow alongside any organization’s digital transformation journey.

“BlueIrisIQ is much more than just a new name for us – it’s a reflection of our deep talent, advanced technology and unwavering focus on results,” said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “With more than 200 skilled professionals dedicated to content management, intelligent automation and process optimization, we have the people, the platform and the vision to help customers streamline workflows, enhance productivity and harness the true potential of their information like never before.”

Created to meet the evolving needs of modern organizations, BlueIrisIQ strengthens Konica Minolta’s ability to support both direct and dealer channels. It’s built on the belief that meaningful transformation starts with three core pillars of focus: Intelligent Content Solutions, Intelligent Automation, and Outsourced Scanning Services. Through these offerings, BlueIrisIQ provides both direct and dealer channels with greater access to innovative tools and resources that drive and deliver meaningful business outcomes for their customers.

“Our goal is to equip organizations with the clarity, confidence and competitive edge they need to move forward in today’s digital landscape,” said Meg Fleming, Vice President and General Manager, BlueIrisIQ. “Traditional solutions are no longer enough – businesses need smarter, more agile tools to stay ahead. That’s why we’re expanding the reach and accessibility of our modern offerings, fueling our growth strategy across the U.S. market and driving innovation at every level of the customer experience.”

The newly named business unit marks Konica Minolta’s continued investment in building a smarter, more connected digital future – where customers are not just managing their data, they’re mastering it.

