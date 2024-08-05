Konica Minolta Wins Four Pick Awards and 2025 A3 Line of the Year Award from Keypoint Intelligence

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) today announced it has received five Buyers Lab (BLI) Awards from Keypoint Intelligence, the world’s leading and independent evaluator of document imaging hardware, software and services. The awards acknowledge the capabilities of Konica Minolta’s multifunctional print devices (MFP), with four individual devices named winners of Pick Awards. Konica Minolta was also named the winner of the prestigious 2025 A3 Line of the Year Award. Awards from Keypoint Intelligence give companies special recognition for their print and smart workplace technology and services, based on results from lab testing or market research.

Keypoint Intelligence was impressed by Konica Minolta’s broader A3 range, awarding it the 2025 A3 Line of the Year Award. The judges acknowledged “superior performance during Keypoint Intelligence’s testing across the entire A3 line,” and praised Konica Minolta for its “fresh, broad portfolio with a strong feature set that can meet and exceed the needs of hybrid working environments.” Konica Minolta’s MFPs are also cloud-enabled, allowing businesses to not only print and scan, but securely store and access documents in the cloud, providing employees with the flexibility to work from anywhere at any time.

“Our testing of Konica Minolta’s latest A3 MFPs revealed exceptional and consistent performance across the lineup, whether it was the 30 ppm, 45 ppm, or 75 ppm, mono or colour models,” said Pete Emory, Director of Research & Lab Services NA/APAC at Keypoint Intelligence. “From the outset, these copier-based devices impressed us with their simplified setup process and robust administrative capabilities, making fleet setup and management seamless. Once operational, the devices demonstrated outstanding efficiency, professional-looking print quality, and excellent usability. Walk-up experience is intuitive and consistent across the range—whether using the bizhub C301i or the C751i, Konica Minolta’s design, performance, and user experience were indistinguishable.” Security was also a key strength for Konica Minolta’s range, with the awards highlighting its “robust security offering to safeguard sensitive data and mitigate risk of unauthorized access to the device and network.”

Based on long-term comprehensive testing, four of Konica Minolta’s MFPs have also been named in the Pick Awards 2025 – the Konica Minolta bizhub C451i, bizhub C551i, bizhub C651i, and bizhub C751i. Keypoint Intelligence highlights the biggest contributing factors to these accolades, which include impressive productivity, “faster-than-average job streams and first-print-out times make for highly productive devices in multi-user environments.” The awards from Keypoint Intelligence also recognize the suitability of Konica Minolta’s devices for modern working, noting their “above average scan speeds are a big plus for the digitization needs of today’s hybrid workers.”

“Our bizhub One i-Series multifunction printers continue to evolve in anticipation of changing workstyles, and we pride ourselves on our sophisticated features and services, tailored to meet the needs of customers across various industries, sizes and business requirements,” said Jason Dizzine, Vice President, Portfolio Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. “To have our efforts recognized by Keypoint Intelligence in this way – particularly as the winner of A3 Line of the Year – is a true honour that we do not take lightly, and we thank everyone involved at Keypoint Intelligence for their efforts to evaluate our products.”

The award-winning products are part of Konica Minolta’s next generation of bizhub One i-Series MFPs. The extensive new range of 21 devices (seven colour A3, five colour A4, six B/W A3 and three B/W A4), includes features and functionality that places the increased need for security and ease of use in the modern workplace at the forefront.

Learn more about Konica Minolta’s bizhub One i-Series MFPs online. View its celebratory reel here.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta’s journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. We innovate for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept us moving then, keeps us moving now. Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2025 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Colour Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, X (@KonicaMinoltaCA), and Instagram!

About Keypoint Intelligence

For more than 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry’s most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

Konica Minolta Media Relations – Canada

Marketing Department, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd.

[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec4bb636-bab3-4100-b7b5-bf1c6b42ac7c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be961b0d-a9ed-45e4-a366-926c7faa8f79



CBJ Newsmakers