KP Tissue Releases Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX: KPT) reports the Q3 2024 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products Inc. (Kruger Products). Kruger Products is Canada’s leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and BonterraTM) and the Away-From-Home (AFH) market and continues to grow in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 12.6% interest in Kruger Products.

Kruger Products Q3 2024 Business and Financial Highlights

Revenue was $521.1 million in Q3 2024 compared to $473.4 million in Q3 2023, an increase of $47.7 million or 10.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $65.7 million in Q3 2024, compared to $72.4 million in Q3 2023, a decrease of 9.3%.

was $65.7 million in Q3 2024, compared to $72.4 million in Q3 2023, a decrease of 9.3%. Net income was $18.0 million in Q3 2024 compared to $12.9 million in Q3 2023, an increase of $5.1 million.

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on January 15, 2025.

“Our business continued to perform well with double-digit revenue growth in the third quarter of 2024 on the strength of higher sales volume and favourable selling prices across our North American network,” stated KP Tissue’s Chief Executive Officer, Dino Bianco. “Despite higher pulp prices and other manufacturing costs year-over-year, we generated solid Adjusted EBITDA of $65.7 million that was within our expectations. In the Consumer segment, we maintained strong revenue momentum through ongoing investments in innovation and brand support. The resulting impact has been highly encouraging with our leadership position rising above 44% in the Canadian facial tissue market, combined with share gains in the bathroom tissue and paper towel categories on a year-over-year basis. On the Away-from-Home front, sales volume slightly improved in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, while profitability was tempered by additional outsourcing activity.”

“The operational highlight of the quarter was the completed construction of our manufacturing plant in Sherbrooke, including the successful start-up of our LDC paper machine with added capacity of 60,000 metric tons. At maturity, the entire Sherbrooke site, which also contains the existing TAD facility along with recently deployed LDC facial tissue and bathroom tissue lines, will produce more than 130,000 metric tons of high-quality tissue products. As a result, we are fulfilling our vision of making Sherbrooke a major hub for tissue manufacturing, enabling additional share gains in North America and reducing our need for purchased paper,” Mr. Bianco added.

Outlook for Q4 2024

For the last quarter of 2024, we expect Adjusted EBITDA1 to be in the range of Q3 2024.

Kruger Products Q3 2024 Financial Results

Revenue was $521.1 million in Q3 2024 compared to $473.4 million in Q3 2023, an increase of $47.7 million or 10.1%. The increase in revenue was primarily due to higher sales volume and favourable selling prices across both segments. Revenue was also favourably impacted by foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar sales.

Cost of sales was $437.3 million in Q3 2024 compared to $386.3 million in Q3 2023, an increase of $51.0 million or 13.2%. The increase in cost of sales was primarily due to higher sales volume and pulp prices, additional outsourcing activity compared to Q3 2023 and the unfavourable impact of foreign exchange fluctuations on U.S. dollar costs, partially offset by lower manufacturing overhead costs due primarily to overhead cost absorption resulting from higher inventory levels in the quarter. Freight rates were higher compared to Q3 2023, while warehousing costs increased slightly as a result of handling costs related to higher sales volume. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales was 83.9% in Q3 2024 compared to 81.6% in Q3 2023.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $46.5 million in Q3 2024 compared to $40.0 million in Q3 2023, an increase of $6.5 million or 16.3%. The increase was primarily due to additional investment in advertising and promotion, consulting and legal costs to support operational and corporate initiatives, higher selling expense to primarily support additional sales volume, higher IT spend and foreign exchange losses in Q3 2024 compared to gains in the year ago quarter. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 8.9% in Q3 2024 compared to 8.4% in Q3 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $65.7 million in Q3 2024 compared to $72.4 million in Q3 2023, a decrease of $6.7 million or 9.3%. The decrease was primarily due to higher pulp prices and other manufacturing costs as described above, along with higher freight rates and SG&A expenses, partially offset by higher sales volumes and selling prices along with lower manufacturing overhead costs.

Net income was $18.0 million in Q3 2024 compared to $12.9 million in Q3 2023, an increase of $5.1 million. The increase was primarily due to a higher foreign exchange gain and lower income tax expense, partially offset by lower Adjusted EBITDA1, higher depreciation expense and higher interest expense and other finance costs.

Kruger Products Q3 2024 Financing Activity and Liquidity

On November 1, 2024, Kruger Products issued $135 million in an aggregate principal amount of 6.625% Senior Unsecured Notes (the Notes) due November 1, 2031 through a private placement. Interest on the Notes is payable semi-annually in arrears on May 1 and November 1 of each year, commencing on May 1, 2025. The majority of the proceeds were used to redeem the $125 million Senior Unsecured Notes with the remainder being used for general corporate purposes.

Kruger Products completed the previously announced redemption of its outstanding $125 million principal amount of 6.0% Senior Unsecured Notes on November 12, 2024 at a redemption price of 100% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest.

Total liquidity, representing cash and availability under the revolving credit agreements, was $434.2 million as of September 30, 2024. In addition, $14.6 million of cash was held for the Sherbrooke Expansion Project.

KPT Q3 2024 Financial Results

KPT had net income of $2.1 million in Q3 2024. Included in net income was $2.3 million representing KPT’s share of Kruger Products’ net income, a dilution gain of $0.1 million and depreciation expense of $0.3 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition.

Dividends on Common Shares

The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on January 15, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2024.

Additional Information

For additional information please refer to Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and Kruger Products for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or our website at www.kptissueinc.com .

Third Quarter Results Conference Call Information

KPT will hold its third quarter conference call on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Via telephone: 1-888-510-2154 or 437-900-0527

Via the internet at: www.kptissueinc.com

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at www.kptissueinc.com .

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, November 20, 2024 by dialing 1-888-660-6345 or 289-819-1450 and entering passcode 96818.

The replay of the webcast will remain available on the website until midnight, November 20, 2024.

About KP Tissue Inc.

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 12.6% interest in Kruger Products. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com .

About Kruger Products Inc.

Kruger Products is Canada’s leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and BonterraTM. In the U.S., Kruger Products manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. Kruger Products has approximately 3,000 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release uses certain non-GAAP financial measures which Kruger Products believes provide useful information to management of Kruger Products and the readers of the financial information in measuring the financial performance and financial condition of Kruger Products. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. An example of such a measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by Kruger Products as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense and other finance costs, (ii) income taxes, (iii) depreciation, (iv) amortization, (v) loss on sale of non-financial assets, (vi) loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, (vii) foreign exchange loss (gain), (viii) costs related to restructuring activities and (ix) changes in amortized cost of Partnership units liability. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the relevant reported results can be found in the Segment and Geographic Results table of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release about KPT’s and Kruger Products’ current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, levels of activity, performance, goals or achievements or any other future events or developments constitute forward-looking statements. The words “may”, “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “trends”, “indications”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “likely” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by KPT or Kruger Products, including the moderation of inflationary pressure on input costs and continued inflationary pressure on SG&A as labour, marketing and IT costs continue to rise. Although KPT and Kruger Products believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The outlook provided in respect of Adjusted EBITDA1 for Q4 2024 is forward-looking information and is based on the assumptions and subject to the risk and uncertainties referred to below. The purpose of the outlook is to provide the reader with an indication of management’s expectations, at the date of this press release, regarding Kruger Products’ future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Many factors could cause Kruger Products’ actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments (which could in turn affect the economic benefits derived from KPT’s economic interest in Kruger Products), to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, which are discussed in greater detail in the “Risk Factors – Risks Related to Kruger Products’ Business” section of the KPT Annual Information Form dated March 7, 2024 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.c a Kruger Inc.’s influence over Kruger Products; Kruger Products’ reliance on Kruger Inc.; consequences of an event of insolvency relating to Kruger Inc.; risks associated with the ownership of the TAD Sherbrooke Project; risks associated with the operation of the TAD Sherbrooke Project; risks associated with the Sherbrooke Expansion Project; operational risks; significant increases in input costs; reduction in supply of fibre; increased pricing pressure and intense competition; Kruger Products’ inability to innovate effectively; adverse economic conditions; dependence on key retail trade customers; damage to the reputation of Kruger Products or Kruger Products’ brands; Kruger Products’ sales being less than anticipated; Kruger Products’ failure to implement its business and operating strategies; Kruger Products’ obligation to make regular capital expenditures; Kruger Products entering into unsuccessful acquisitions; Kruger Products’ dependence on key personnel; Kruger Products’ inability to retain its existing customers or obtain new customers; Kruger Products’ loss of key suppliers; Kruger Products’ failure to adequately protect its intellectual property rights; Kruger Products’ reliance on third party intellectual property licenses; adverse litigation and other claims affecting Kruger Products; material expenditures due to comprehensive environmental regulation affecting Kruger Products’ cash flow; Kruger Products’ pension obligations are significant and can be materially higher than predicted if Kruger Products Management’s underlying assumptions are incorrect; labour disputes adversely affecting Kruger Products’ cost structure and Kruger Products’ ability to run its plants; exchange rate and U.S. competitors; Kruger Products’ inability to service all of its indebtedness; exposure to potential consumer product liability; covenant compliance; interest rate and refinancing risk; and risks relating to information technology; cyber-security; insurance; internal controls; and trade.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements made herein. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of press release and KPT undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this news release for more information on these measures

Kruger Products Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 111,215 135,728 Restricted cash 44,832 12,451 Trade and other receivables 142,468 130,157 Receivables from related parties 80 842 Inventories 262,343 254,372 Income tax recoverable 9,384 4,578 Prepaid expenses 13,998 4,726 584,320 542,854 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,473,638 1,421,650 Right-of-use assets 149,445 84,866 Other long-term assets 52 3,808 Pensions 89,109 69,839 Goodwill 152,021 152,021 Intangible assets 40,973 26,852 Deferred income taxes 5,679 23,740 Total assets 2,495,237 2,325,630 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 353,616 400,385 Payables to related parties 14,364 10,973 Income tax payable 40 – Dividends payable 14,173 13,675 Current portion of long-term debt 169,918 35,229 Current portion of lease liabilities 39,774 27,154 Current portion of long-term payable to related party 5,800 5,800 Current portion of provisions 3,728 3,952 601,413 497,168 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 997,478 1,034,016 Long-term lease liabilities 127,194 71,865 Long-term payable to related party 31,411 35,580 Long-term provisions 6,015 5,740 Pensions 14,692 18,935 Post-retirement benefits 50,038 48,699 Total liabilities 1,828,241 1,712,003 Equity Share capital 302,328 278,252 Contributed surplus 395,382 395,382 Deficit (147,962 ) (164,029 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 85,640 81,011 Equity attributable to Kruger Products 635,388 590,616 Non-controlling interest 31,608 23,011 Total equity 666,996 613,627 Total equity and liabilities 2,495,237 2,325,630

Kruger Products Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month

period ended

September 30, 2024 3-month

period ended

September 30, 2023 9-month

period ended

September 30, 2024 9-month

period ended

September 30, 2023 $ $ $ $ Revenue 521,085 473,399 1,510,317 1,390,693 Expenses Cost of sales 437,202 386,375 1,262,433 1,171,111 Selling, general and administrative expenses 46,533 39,973 133,145 116,890 Restructuring costs, net – 77 219 1,300 Operating income 37,350 46,974 114,520 101,392 Interest expense and other finance costs 17,997 16,677 51,132 51,740 Other expense (income) (5,266 ) 8,395 7,152 (870 ) Income before income taxes 24,619 21,902 56,236 50,522 Current tax expense 1,768 515 3,149 1,943 Deferred tax expense 3,244 6,553 11,723 68,860 Income tax expense 5,012 7,068 14,872 70,803 Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest 19,607 14,834 41,364 (20,281 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 1,614 1,906 3,823 1,568 Net income (loss) attributable to Kruger Products 17,993 12,928 37,541 (21,849 )

Kruger Products Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month

period ended

September 30, 2024 3-month

period ended

September 30, 2023 9-month

period ended

September 30, 2024 9-month

period ended

September 30, 2023 $ $ $ $ Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest 19,607 14,834 41,364 (20,281 ) Items not affecting cash Depreciation 26,561 24,227 78,688 70,305 Amortization 1,739 1,110 4,300 3,271 Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment – (11 ) 269 1,098 Gain on disposal of leased assets – – – (488 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) (5,266 ) 8,395 8,033 (870 ) Interest expense and other finance costs 17,997 16,677 51,132 51,740 Pension and post-retirement benefits 3,680 2,344 8,964 6,456 Provisions 1,297 765 3,415 2,704 Income tax expense 5,012 7,068 14,872 70,803 Loss on sale of non-financial assets 15 5 27 21 Total items not affecting cash 51,035 60,580 169,700 205,040 Net change in non-cash working capital (7,287 ) 47,409 (52,974 ) 64,267 Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans (1,154 ) (2,241 ) (3,418 ) (7,439 ) Provisions paid – (169 ) (3,695 ) (3,443 ) Income tax payments, net (680 ) (550 ) (3,121 ) (2,008 ) Net cash from operating activities 61,521 119,863 147,856 236,136 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (7,857 ) (5,993 ) (15,821 ) (14,673 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment and software related to the TAD Sherbrooke Project – (837 ) – (1,580 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment related to the Sherbrooke Expansion Project (26,740 ) (21,535 ) (116,167 ) (89,995 ) Interest paid on credit facilities related to the Sherbrooke Expansion Project (2,347 ) (105 ) (5,136 ) (321 ) Government assistance received – – – 1,250 Purchases of software (7 ) (48 ) (294 ) (556 ) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment – 17 28 2,465 Net cash used in investing activities (36,951 ) (28,501 ) (137,390 ) (103,410 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt 5,765 30,761 119,197 87,543 Repayment of long-term debt (11,852 ) (46,337 ) (33,045 ) (69,906 ) Payment of deferred financing fees (83 ) (25 ) (1,312 ) (405 ) Payment of lease liabilities (9,191 ) (7,039 ) (26,463 ) (20,835 ) Change in Restricted cash (1,183 ) (1,380 ) (32,381 ) (3,937 ) Interest paid on long-term debt (15,460 ) (2,921 ) (38,839 ) (34,281 ) Payment to related party – – (5,800 ) (5,700 ) Dividends paid, net (7,868 ) (1,741 ) (17,425 ) (5,245 ) Net cash used in financing activities (39,872 ) (28,682 ) (36,068 ) (52,766 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents held in foreign currency (637 ) 220 1,089 (76 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period (15,939 ) 62,900 (24,513 ) 79,884 Cash and cash equivalents – Beginning of period 127,154 88,245 135,728 71,261 Cash and cash equivalents – End of period 111,215 151,145 111,215 151,145

Kruger Products Inc. Unaudited Segment and Geographic Results (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month

period ended

September 30, 2024 3-month

period ended

September 30, 2023 9-month

period ended

September 30, 2024 9-month

period ended

September 30, 2023 $ $ $ $ Segment Information Segment Revenue Consumer 429,196 390,293 1,255,410 1,150,290 AFH 91,889 83,106 254,907 240,403 Revenue from external customers 521,085 473,399 1,510,317 1,390,693 Adjusted EBITDA Consumer 62,414 65,925 185,373 170,468 AFH 6,602 8,381 23,941 15,078 Corporate and other costs (3,351 ) (1,924 ) (11,291 ) (8,159 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA 65,665 72,382 198,023 177,387 Reconciliation to net income (loss): Depreciation and amortization 28,300 25,337 82,988 73,576 Interest expense and other finance costs 17,997 16,677 51,132 51,740 Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment – (11 ) 269 1,098 Loss on sale of non-financial assets 15 5 27 21 Change in amortized cost of Partnership unit liability – – (881 ) – Restructuring costs, net – 77 219 1,300 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (5,266 ) 8,395 8,033 (870 ) Income before income taxes 24,619 21,902 56,236 50,522 Income tax expense 5,012 7,068 14,872 70,803 Net income (loss) including non-controlling interest 19,607 14,834 41,364 (20,281 ) Geographic Revenue Canada 282,222 267,588 827,363 793,533 US 238,863 205,811 682,954 597,160 Total revenue 521,085 473,399 1,510,317 1,390,693

KP Tissue Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statements of Financial Position (thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 $ $ Assets Current assets Dividends receivable 1,796 1,793 Income taxes recoverable 367 652 Receivable from Investee 65 – 2,228 2,445 Non-current assets Investment in associate 70,647 68,162 Total assets 72,875 70,607 Liabilities Current liabilities Dividend payable 1,796 1,793 Payable to investee – 457 Income taxes payable 376 – Total liabilities 2,172 2,250 Equity Common shares 22,702 22,560 Contributed surplus 144,819 144,819 Deficit (113,398 ) (115,027 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 16,580 16,005 Total equity 70,703 68,357 Total liabilities and equity 72,875 70,607

KP Tissue Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statements of Income (Loss) (thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 3-month

period ended

September 30, 2024 3-month

period ended

September 30, 2023 9-month

period ended

September 30, 2024 9-month

period ended

September 30, 2023 $ $ $ $ Share of income (loss) 2,259 1,789 4,758 (2,909 ) Depreciation of fair value increments (278 ) (286 ) (847 ) (886 ) Equity income (loss) 1,981 1,503 3,911 (3,795 ) Dilution gain 107 262 500 787 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,088 1,765 4,411 (3,008 ) Deferred tax expense – – – 3,892 Net income (loss) 2,088 1,765 4,411 (6,900 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share 0.21 0.18 0.44 (0.69 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 9,979,383 9,957,841 9,973,463 9,953,646

KP Tissue Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month

period ended

September 30, 2024 3-month

period ended

September 30, 2023 9-month

period ended

September 30, 2024 9-month

period ended

September 30, 2023 $ $ $ $ Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net income (loss) 2,088 1,765 4,411 (6,900 ) Items not affecting cash Equity loss (income) (1,981 ) (1,503 ) (3,911 ) 3,795 Dilution gain (107 ) (262 ) (500 ) (787 ) Deferred tax expense – – – 3,892 Total items not affecting cash (2,088 ) (1,765 ) (4,411 ) 6,900 Decrease in payable to investee (376 ) (137 ) (660 ) (137 ) Tax refunds, net 376 137 660 137 Net cash from (used in) operating activities – – – – Cash flows from investing activities Dividends received, net 1,743 1,739 5,239 5,242 Net cash from investing activities 1,743 1,739 5,239 5,242 Cash flows used in financing activities Dividends paid, net (1,743 ) (1,739 ) (5,239 ) (5,242 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,743 ) (1,739 ) (5,239 ) (5,242 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period – – – – Cash and cash equivalents – Beginning of period – – – – Cash and cash equivalents – End of period – – – –



