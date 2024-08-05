Kraken Robotics Announces Synthetic Aperture Sonar Service for the Offshore Energy Market

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kraken Robotics Inc. (“Kraken” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF) announced that it is launching a synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) service for the global offshore energy market. Kraken’s commercial services team will have dedicated KATFISH towed SAS systems available for rental starting July 2025.

“While the KATFISH has been used successfully as a service in the defense market for many years, we are pleased to have multiple assets we can introduce to the commercial market,” said Lynne Adu, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Kraken. “SAS offers a significant increase in resolution and range compared to sidescan sonar, and there is already a lot of interest for applications like pre- and post- offshore construction survey and underwater infrastructure inspection.”

Kraken’s KATFISH towed SAS debuted as a product 7 years ago. Since then, it has been utilized around the world for applications ranging from mine countermeasure operations to critical underwater infrastructure inspection and harbour survey.

The system offers real-time 3 cm x 3 cm resolution with a range of up to 200 meters per side, providing some of the industry’s highest area coverage rates available. The high resolution of Kraken SAS helps to derisk projects, with the ability to differentiate between manmade and natural contacts and identify small contacts that may be on or near infrastructure.

“Over the next 20 years, we are expected to see a five times increase in demand for commercial survey services in the offshore wind industry,” said Chris Almond, Vice President of Business Development for Kraken’s services. “At the same time, we are being challenged to decrease our carbon footprint. The KATFISH system can survey larger areas faster than current solutions, decreasing the amount of vessel time needed and therefore reducing carbon production with the added benefit of decreased survey costs.”

Kraken’s SAS service was recently selected by Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, the UK’s leading technology innovation and research center for offshore renewable energy, to be part of its Launch Academy. Through Launch Academy, Kraken will be given access to world-class testing and research programs as well as the opportunity to work with industry, academia, and government to position SAS survey services for the offshore wind industry.

With the recent acquisition of 3D at Depth, Kraken Robotics now operates a global offshore services business out of the UK and the U.S. Kraken global SAS services will operate out of its Aberdeen, UK office, where it also provides sub-seabed imaging services using its Sub-Bottom Imager™ and Acoustic Corer™ technologies. With more than 30 employees based in the UK, Kraken completed more than 20 services projects in 2024, delivering high-quality sub-bottom imaging data to clients across 13 countries.

Figure 1: Kraken will provide synthetic aperture sonar surveys for

the offshore energy market with its KATFISH towed system.

ABOUT KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX.V: PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar, sub-bottom imaging, and LiDAR systems offer best-in-class resolution, providing critical insights into ocean safety, infrastructure, and geology. Our revolutionary pressure tolerant batteries deliver high energy density power for UUVs and subsea energy storage.

Kraken Robotics is headquartered in Canada with offices in North America, South America, and Europe, supporting clients in more than 30 countries worldwide.

LINKS:

www.krakenrobotics.com

SOCIAL MEDIA:



Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “seek”, “propose”, “estimate”, “expect”, and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in the Company’s public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provide (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, and the OTCQB has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

For further information:

Erica Hasenfus, Director of Marketing

[email protected]

Joe MacKay, Chief Financial Officer

(416) 303-0605

[email protected]

Greg Reid, President & CEO

(416) 818-9822

[email protected]

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations

(647) 955-1274

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbf2eb7d-4194-4208-a1c1-9f426de1033b



CBJ Newsmakers