Laura Dottori-Attanasio Named 2024 New CEO of the Year

TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN) (“Element” or the “Company”), the largest publicly traded, pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world is proud to announce that its Chief Executive Officer Laura Dottori-Attanasio has been awarded the prestigious title of “New CEO of the Year” by the Globe and Mail’s Report on Business magazine.

Since assuming the Element CEO role in May 2023, Ms. Dottori-Attanasio and her leadership team have made pivotal investments in the business including the acquisition of Autofleet and the establishment of a centralized leasing hub in Ireland. She has also led Element towards becoming a Purpose-driven organization, a defining moment that has provided clear line of sight to the direction of the company.

“I am honoured to be the recipient of this year’s recognition, which would not be possible without the remarkable team at Element; their unwavering dedication and perseverance steer our success daily. This award is a testament to and reflection of their collective achievements,” said Ms. Dottori-Attanasio. “Our goal is and continues to be to leverage our phenomenal strengths and build upon the clear momentum of our proudly Canadian company.”

“Inspired by our Purpose to Move the World through Intelligent Mobility, Laura is leading Element through record growth, with a client-centric mindset, strategic innovation, and modernization of our digital capabilities,” says David Madrigal, Element’s Chief Commercial Officer.

“Laura’s leadership has not only strengthened our market position but has also advanced our commitment to our team members and long-term sustainability. This recognition speaks volumes to how Element is well-positioned to accelerate for the future while ensuring we continue to deliver the very best for our clients, our people, and our communities,” says David Colman, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer.

About the CEO of the Year Awards

Every year, The Globe and Mail recognizes Canada’s top leaders across five categories, culminating in the selection of one individual as the overall CEO of the Year. The “New CEO of The Year” award is granted to individuals who made significant impact on their company and strategy with fewer than three years of tenure.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is the largest publicly traded pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, providing the full range of fleet services and solutions to a growing base of loyal, world-class clients – corporations, governments, and not-for-profits – across North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Element’s services address every aspect of clients’ fleet requirements, from vehicle acquisition, maintenance, accidents and remarketing, to integrating EVs and managing the complexity of gradual fleet electrification. Clients benefit from Element’s expertise as one of the largest fleet solutions providers in its markets, offering economies of scale and insight used to reduce fleet operating costs and improve productivity and performance. For more information, visit:

https://www.elementfleet.com.

