LEEF Brands Welcomes Jesse Redmond as Head of Investor Relations and Business Development

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LEEF Brands Inc. (CSE: LEEF) (OTCQB: LEEEF) (the “Company” or “LEEF Brands“), a leading California-based cannabis company, is excited to announce the appointment of Jesse Redmond as the company’s new Head of Investor Relations and Business Development. In this role, Jesse will leverage his extensive industry expertise and financial acumen to build relationships with investors and accelerate business growth opportunities.

Jesse Redmond is a former hedge fund manager, dispensary operator, and cannabis analyst. He is regarded as a thought leader in the industry, with a proven track record of building strong relationships with investors and identifying high-value growth opportunities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jesse to the LEEF team,” said Micah Anderson, CEO of LEEF Brands. “His deep understanding of the cannabis industry, coupled with his extensive experience in investor relations and business development, makes him the ideal person to help us navigate the next stage of our growth.”

In his new role, Jesse will focus on strengthening communications with LEEF’s investors, building strategic partnerships, and exploring innovative opportunities to expand LEEF’s market presence. With significant developments on the horizon — including planting the first phase of the 187-acre Salisbury Canyon Ranch, advancements in extraction technology, out-of-state opportunities, and LEEF’s Bitcoin treasury strategy — 2025 is set to be a transformative year for the Company.

“I am honored to join LEEF Brands at such an important time in the company’s evolution. I’m confident LEEF will be one of the most exciting companies in cannabis. I look forward to sharing our story with investors and contributing to LEEF’s growth,” said Jesse Redmond. Jesse’s addition reinforces the company’s dedication to building a robust and dynamic leadership team.

Additionally, LEEF recently received its 2025 cultivation licenses from the California Department of Cannabis Control. This critical regulatory milestone clears the way for the planting of Salisbury Canyon Ranch this spring. Once fully operational, the 187-acre site will be one of the largest cannabis farms in the world.

LEEF CEO Micah Anderson will appear on the Higher Exchanges podcast at 4 pm EST on January 23rd. Interested investors can listen live using this link or find the episode on Apple, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

For more information about LEEF Brands, visit www.leefbrands.com.

About LEEF Brands, Inc.

LEEF Brands Inc. is a leading California-based extraction and manufacturing cannabis company, recognized for its large-scale vertical integration and as one of the state’s most sophisticated operators. With a comprehensive supply chain, cutting-edge manufacturing processes, and a dynamic bulk concentrate portfolio, LEEF powers some of the largest brands in California. For more information, visit www.LeefBrands.com.

