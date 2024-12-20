Legendary Builder and Overhaulin’ Star Chip Foose to Appear at Toronto Motorama Show

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the automotive enthusiast community, Chip Foose is a legend. Best known as the star of the hit show Overhaulin’, Foose is also celebrated as one of the most talented, successful, and popular automotive designers and builders in the world.

Foose, a California resident, was scheduled to make his Toronto Motorama show debut in 2020 but was forced to cancel due to the pandemic. Five years later, the organizers of the Motorama Custom Car & Motorsports Expo, presented by eBay Motors, are thrilled to announce that Chip Foose will appear at the upcoming show, meeting and interacting with showgoers on Saturday and Sunday, March 8 & 9, 2025, at Toronto’s International Centre.

“I’m really looking forward to coming back to Toronto and being part of the Motorama show in March,” said Foose in his announcement. “Canadian car people are passionate about cool vehicles, and it’s always fun connecting with them at shows like Motorama. We’ll be there for two days, meeting fans, signing autographs, taking pictures, and telling stories. It’s going to be a great time.”

A four-time winner of the prestigious Ridler Award at the Detroit Autorama, Foose is also a seven-time recipient of the Goodguys Street Rod of the Year Award. At just 31, he became the youngest-ever inductee into the Hot Rod Hall of Fame, in 1997.

A second-generation designer and builder, Foose was born and raised in Santa Barbara, California. He honed his skills working alongside his father and other influential automotive innovators. In the late 1990s, he founded Foose Design, an automotive and product design company.

Foose’s public profile skyrocketed in 2004 with the debut of Overhaulin’, a TV show that ran for nine seasons until 2015, in which the cars of unsuspecting owners were restored and improved without their knowledge. The show returned for a tenth season with shows airing in 2019 and 2020.

Foose maintains long-standing sponsor relationships with some of the biggest names in the industry. His projects are regularly showcased at high-profile events such as the Las Vegas SEMA Show.

Chip Foose will appear on Saturday and Sunday, March 8 & 9. Motorama is a three-day celebration of cars and motorsports, running March 7-9, 2025, at Toronto’s International Centre. For more information, visit MotoramaShow.com, call (416) 962-7223, or email [email protected].

